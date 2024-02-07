Wildwood High School Dominates Salem Tech in Basketball Triumph

Wildwood High School showcased an exceptional performance in a recent Tri-County Conference Classic Division basketball game, clinching an overwhelming 84-38 victory over Salem Tech. This triumph underlines Wildwood's robust season performance, while Salem Tech continues to grapple with a challenging season.

Standout Performances

James Wyers, the spearhead of Wildwood's offense, delivered a stellar performance, racking up 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists. His teammate, Junior Hans, also made a notable imprint on the game, scoring 13 points along with three rebounds and three assists. Ryan Troiano, another key player, contributed 10 assists, six points, three rebounds, and three steals, further amplifying Wildwood's dominance on the court.

Collective Effort and Contributions

The team's collective effort was evident in the contributions from a host of players. Jordan Fusik pitched in with nine points and four assists, while Brian Cunniff added five points, three assists, and two rebounds. Other notable contributors included Harley Buscham, Lukas Basile, Keynan Alston, Josh Pintella, Lance Lillo, Trevor Troiano, Nolan Mawhinney, and RJ Blanda, all adding to the team's scoreline with various points, rebounds, assists, and steals.

Salem Tech's Struggles Continue

On the opposite side, Antoine Robinson led Salem Tech, scoring 11 points and securing eight rebounds. However, his efforts could not avert the team's defeat, further exacerbating their struggles with a disheartening season record of 2 wins and 16 losses. Comparatively, Wildwood's commanding performance solidifies their 12-win and 9-loss record, demonstrating their impressive season run.