Wilbur Cross Varsity Girls Basketball Team Shows Resilience Amidst Losses

Wilbur Cross varsity girls basketball team's recent match against Shelton High School was a display of spirit and resilience, even as they faced a 54-36 defeat. This game marked their eighth consecutive loss, but the team's determination remained unbroken, a testament to their unwavering commitment to the sport.

Unyielding Spirit Amidst Consecutive Losses

The string of defeats has not dampened the spirit of the Wilbur Cross varsity team. Instead, they have used this as a platform to showcase their growth, resilience, and commitment to the game. Coach Deborah McClease lauded the team's performance, dubbing it their best yet in terms of energy, communication, and teamwork.

Dynamic Duo in the Court

Junior point guards, Sirraya Pratt and Lavonna Haynes, emerged as the game's standout players. Pratt notched 15 points, nine of which came from three-pointers, showcasing her formidable shooting skills. Meanwhile, Haynes, despite a leg injury, displayed her remarkable playmaking abilities by scoring 13 points. Their performances were underscored by a mutual understanding and support on the court, and both players emphasized the importance of teamwork and confidence in their game.

Looking Ahead with Optimism

Despite their losses, the team is optimistic about their upcoming game against Cheshire High School. They carry with them lessons learned from each game, employing their growing knowledge of organized basketball to strategize their next move. As they move forward, the Wilbur Cross varsity girls basketball team continues to embody the spirit of perseverance and teamwork.