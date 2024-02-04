Wigan Warriors Dominate Hull FC in Scott Taylor's Testimonial Match

In a show of dominance, the Wigan Warriors secured a commanding 40-0 victory against Hull FC in Scott Taylor's testimonial match at the MKM Stadium. The match, which had a balanced beginning, saw the Warriors seize control in the second half, capitalizing on errors by Hull FC and highlighting their superior skill.

Warriors Seize Control in the First Half

The first half of the game proved to be a tight contest, with Wigan managing a slim 6-0 lead. The only try of the half came from Jake Wardle, setting Wigan on a positive trajectory.

Second Half Decisiveness

In the second half, the Warriors pulled away decisively, exploiting Hull FC's errors and showcasing their remarkable skill. Patrick Mago, Bevan French, Tyler Dupree, Jacob Douglas, Jack Farrimond, and Ryan Hampshire each scored tries for Wigan, further fortifying their lead. Adding to the tally, Harry Smith and Adam Keighran contributed successful goal kicks, ensuring a substantial lead for the Warriors.

Struggle for Hull FC

Despite a staunch effort in the first half, Hull FC struggled as the match progressed. Their battle was marked by injuries and mistakes, including an early exit by Brad Fash and multiple dropped balls towards the conclusion of the game.

Implications for the Upcoming Season

The commanding win by Wigan in this final pre-season game sets an assertive tone as they approach the upcoming Super League season. On the other hand, Hull FC is left to reflect on their performance and prepare for their opener against Hull KR, aiming to rectify their errors and strengthen their gameplay.