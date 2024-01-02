Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders’ Basketball Game

In a harmonious blend of competition and whimsy, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders basketball team is set to fire up their fans with a unique halftime event at their upcoming game against Kansas. The game, scheduled for Saturday, January 6th, at United Supermarkets Arena, will feature wiener dog races, a spectacle that promises levity and entertainment.

A Lighthearted Intermission

This unexpected interlude is not just about racing dachshunds. It’s about transforming the hardwood floors into a makeshift racecourse for these short-legged canines, whose attempts to run often result in a wild, amusing, and somewhat chaotic exhibition. It’s about injecting an element of fun into the sport, serving as a gentle reminder that competition isn’t always about seriousness.

‘Come for the Wieners, Stay for the Raiders’

The event serves a strategic purpose. With an engaging tagline, ‘Come for the wieners, stay for the Raiders’, the Lady Raiders aim to draw new fans into their fold, while rekindling the passion of their loyal followers. The tickets for this event are reasonably priced between $10 and $12, with all seats located in the lower bowl area. This strategic pricing and seating ensure spectators get a close view of the humorous canine action as well as the intense basketball match.

A Team of Exceptional Athletes

Under the guidance of Coach Krista Gerlich, the Lady Raiders are recognized for their disciplined approach and outstanding athletic prowess. As they gear up for this unique game, they also turn their focus toward another upcoming challenge. On Wednesday night, they are set to face the 10th-ranked Longhorns at the same venue. The Lady Raiders aim to secure a victory, uplifting their fans and the team’s spirits, especially after the football team’s recent Sugar Bowl loss.

