en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders’ Basketball Game

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders’ Basketball Game

In a harmonious blend of competition and whimsy, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders basketball team is set to fire up their fans with a unique halftime event at their upcoming game against Kansas. The game, scheduled for Saturday, January 6th, at United Supermarkets Arena, will feature wiener dog races, a spectacle that promises levity and entertainment.

A Lighthearted Intermission

This unexpected interlude is not just about racing dachshunds. It’s about transforming the hardwood floors into a makeshift racecourse for these short-legged canines, whose attempts to run often result in a wild, amusing, and somewhat chaotic exhibition. It’s about injecting an element of fun into the sport, serving as a gentle reminder that competition isn’t always about seriousness.

(Read Also: New Mexico Lobos vs Colorado State Rams: A Battle of College Basketball Titans)

‘Come for the Wieners, Stay for the Raiders’

The event serves a strategic purpose. With an engaging tagline, ‘Come for the wieners, stay for the Raiders’, the Lady Raiders aim to draw new fans into their fold, while rekindling the passion of their loyal followers. The tickets for this event are reasonably priced between $10 and $12, with all seats located in the lower bowl area. This strategic pricing and seating ensure spectators get a close view of the humorous canine action as well as the intense basketball match.

(Read Also: Michigan State Triumphs over Indiana State in Thrilling Basketball Game)

A Team of Exceptional Athletes

Under the guidance of Coach Krista Gerlich, the Lady Raiders are recognized for their disciplined approach and outstanding athletic prowess. As they gear up for this unique game, they also turn their focus toward another upcoming challenge. On Wednesday night, they are set to face the 10th-ranked Longhorns at the same venue. The Lady Raiders aim to secure a victory, uplifting their fans and the team’s spirits, especially after the football team’s recent Sugar Bowl loss.

Read More

0
Sports United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Premier League Attendance Rises Amid Economic Challenges: A Look at the 2023-24 Season

By Salman Khan

Braxton Harris Steps Up as New Head Coach for Campbell's Fighting Camels

By Salman Khan

Snoop Dogg to Spice Up Paris Olympics with His Distinctive Flavor

By Salman Khan

Irish Premiership Showdown: Linfield and Crusaders Battle for Supremacy

By Salman Khan

Street-Legal Car with Race Engine: Dodge Challenger based Demon SRT 17 ...
@Automotive · 4 mins
Street-Legal Car with Race Engine: Dodge Challenger based Demon SRT 17 ...
heart comment 0
Club Deportivo Bangladesh Debuts with Thrilling Victory Over All-Haz

By Salman Khan

Club Deportivo Bangladesh Debuts with Thrilling Victory Over All-Haz
Street-Legal Race Car: The Ultimate Blend of Performance and Compliance

By Salman Khan

Street-Legal Race Car: The Ultimate Blend of Performance and Compliance
Marine Nationale: The Rising Star of National Hunt Racing

By Salman Khan

Marine Nationale: The Rising Star of National Hunt Racing
Heindl Center Unveils Eclectic Lineup for Spring 2024 Season

By BNN Correspondents

Heindl Center Unveils Eclectic Lineup for Spring 2024 Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Ken Block Debunks Trump's Voter Fraud Claims: No Evidence Found
32 seconds
Ken Block Debunks Trump's Voter Fraud Claims: No Evidence Found
Premier League Attendance Rises Amid Economic Challenges: A Look at the 2023-24 Season
58 seconds
Premier League Attendance Rises Amid Economic Challenges: A Look at the 2023-24 Season
UConn Health Launches Wellness Committee for Workforce Well-being
1 min
UConn Health Launches Wellness Committee for Workforce Well-being
Braxton Harris Steps Up as New Head Coach for Campbell's Fighting Camels
1 min
Braxton Harris Steps Up as New Head Coach for Campbell's Fighting Camels
Norfolk Council Braces for Leadership Change: PCC Role in Question
2 mins
Norfolk Council Braces for Leadership Change: PCC Role in Question
Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Non-Disclosure of Bihar's Caste Survey Data
2 mins
Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Non-Disclosure of Bihar's Caste Survey Data
Democratic Socialists of America Tackles School Board Elections
3 mins
Democratic Socialists of America Tackles School Board Elections
Congress on the Clock: Impending Shutdown, Political Deadlocks, and Product Safety Concerns
3 mins
Congress on the Clock: Impending Shutdown, Political Deadlocks, and Product Safety Concerns
Amazon Winter Sale Offers Discounts on Celebrity-Endorsed Vital Proteins
3 mins
Amazon Winter Sale Offers Discounts on Celebrity-Endorsed Vital Proteins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
34 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
43 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
9 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app