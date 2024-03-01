Widener University Pride Makes Historic NCAA Tournament Appearance, Teams Eye Victory

For the first time since 2009, Widener University's men's and women's basketball teams have simultaneously secured spots in their respective Division III NCAA Tournaments, marking a historic achievement for the institution. Spearheaded by standout performances and strategic leadership, both squads have defied expectations, turning what seemed like distant dreams into tangible reality.

Unprecedented Turnaround Sparks Hope

Under the guidance of Coach Alisa Kintner, the women's team has experienced one of the most remarkable turnarounds in Widener history. From a disappointing 11-15 record last season to an impressive 23-4 this year, the team's resurgence is a testament to resilience and hard work. Similarly, the men's team, led by Coach Chris Carideo, has matched this record, finishing as regular season MAC Commonwealth champs and signaling a new era of competitiveness and success for Widener basketball.

Community Support and Team Spirit

The journey to the NCAA Tournament has not only been about victories on the court but also the overwhelming support from the Chester, PA community. Sellout crowds and messages of encouragement have fueled the teams' ambitions, further solidifying the bond between the university and its surrounding community. This collective spirit has been a crucial element of both teams' success, providing a solid foundation for their aspirations in the upcoming tournament games.

Looking Ahead with Optimism

As the women's team prepares to face Springfield and the men's team sets its sights on Roger Williams, the mood within both camps is one of cautious optimism. The experience of players like Jordan D'Ambrosio, who participated in the tournament during the 2019-20 season, serves as invaluable insight for teammates. With a blend of seasoned wisdom and youthful exuberance, Widener University's basketball programs stand on the brink of potentially historic achievements in the NCAA Tournament.

The simultaneous success of both the men's and women's basketball teams at Widener University is a rare feat that has galvanized the entire community. As they embark on their respective tournament journeys, the Pride carries not only the hopes of their university but also the collective support of Chester, PA. Regardless of the outcome, this season will be remembered as a defining moment in Widener University's athletic history.