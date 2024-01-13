Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season

The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) has begun its 66th season with the PBA Players Championship, taking place at Bowlero Northrock, Wichita, Kansas. This event holds a place of historical significance, as Wichita shares a rich, 50-year legacy with the PBA and remains a cherished stop on the tour. The PBA Players Championship stands as one of the five major tournaments on the PBA’s calendar, attracting the nation’s top bowlers, all competing for a $100,000 prize. The competition, which began with 88 bowlers, will culminate in the top 24 progressing to the Round-Robin match play over the weekend.

Wichita’s Legacy in PBA

Wichita’s contribution to the PBA is underscored by the success of bowlers from Wichita State University’s collegiate programs. Notably, four current members of the WSU national championship team, including Ryan Barnes, son of PBA legend Chris Barnes, have been granted exemptions to compete. The championship will be decided on Martin Luther King Day with step-ladder finals aired live on FOX at 4 p.m.

Local Talent Shines

Local bowler Nate Stubler is among the competitors in the PBA Players Championship. With an average roll of 233, Stubler has been recognized for his bowling prowess, including bagging the IHSA’s 2016-17 Boys Bowling Individual Champion title.

Season Highlights

The PBA Players Championship is set to kick the 66th season of the PBA Tour into high gear. The event is teeming with notable players such as defending champion Kevin McCune, rising stars, and veterans looking to rebound after a season marred by injuries. The competition is also being livestreamed on BowlTV, with tickets available for the televised finals. Bowling stalwarts like Kyle Troup, Jason Belmonte, EJ Tackett, and Anthony Simonsen have set the stage for a thrilling competition.