Wichita Falls ISD Revives Drill Teams for New High Schools

In a move that harks back to tradition and anticipates the rekindling of school spirit, Wichita Falls ISD is resuscitating drill teams for its two new high schools - Memorial and Legacy. This decision, after a hiatus of nearly 25 years, is set to usher in a new era of camaraderie, enthusiasm, and community involvement when the schools open their doors in August.

A Blast from the Past

The drill team's revival is a strategic decision by Wichita Falls ISD to reconnect with its roots and foster a sense of pride and unity among students, faculty, and the wider community. The district's leadership believes that drill teams, with their synchronized movements, disciplined routines, and vibrant energy, can serve as a powerful catalyst for school spirit.

Tryouts for these teams are scheduled from February 26 to March 1, with a mandatory parents meeting on February 16. The teams will comprise approximately 15 to 24 members, and in a refreshing twist, boys are also encouraged to participate. This inclusive approach underscores the district's commitment to fostering an environment where every student feels valued and involved.

Uniforms, Funding, and Performances

In keeping with tradition, the girls' uniforms will be classic, while the boys will don coordinating outfits. This blend of tradition and modernity reflects the district's ethos of honoring the past while embracing the future.

Financing for the drill teams will be a collaborative effort. The school will provide funding, supplemented by support from the booster club. This cooperative approach ensures the sustainability of the teams and underscores the community's commitment to the initiative.

Once formed, the drill teams will perform at various events, including pep rallies, community functions, football and basketball games, and dance competitions. Their performances will not only entertain but also inspire, serving as a testament to the district's commitment to holistic student development.

A New Chapter Begins

As Wichita Falls ISD prepares to welcome students to its new high schools, the return of drill teams marks a significant milestone. It represents more than just the revival of a tradition; it symbolizes the district's dedication to creating an engaging, inclusive, and spirited learning environment.

With tryouts just around the corner, anticipation is building. The district looks forward to witnessing the enthusiasm and talent that will undoubtedly emerge as students step up to be part of this exciting new chapter in Wichita Falls ISD's history.

As the drums roll and the drill teams take center stage, the echoes of their precision steps will reverberate through the halls of Memorial and Legacy high schools, rekindling school spirit and uniting the community in a shared love for tradition and camaraderie.