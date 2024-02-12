WIAA Girls Basketball Tournament: Top Seeds and Retired Jersey of a Former Star

On a chilly Tuesday evening, Fall Creek's Sophie Schmidgall floated a graceful shot in the first half, propelling her team to a 49-45 victory over McDonell. The Crickets, seeded first in the Division 4 postseason, are gearing up for the high school girls basketball playoffs, which commence in a little over a week.

Advertisment

Former Player's Jersey Retired

As the excitement for the tournament builds, a poignant moment of reflection took place for one former basketball star. Brian Butch, a distinguished alumnus of Appleton West and the Wisconsin Badgers, received the prestigious honor of having his jersey retired. The ceremony served as a testament to his illustrious career and the enduring impact he left on the sport.

WIAA Girls Basketball Tournament Seeds Announced

Advertisment

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) revealed the postseason paths for teams across the state on Sunday. The tournament is set to commence on February 20, with several area teams securing top seeds in their respective divisions.

Division 1: Hortonville Earns a Bye

Hortonville secured the top seed in Division 1, earning a bye into the regional semifinals. They will face the winner of the Appleton West vs. Chippewa Falls matchup, setting the stage for an exhilarating battle.

Advertisment

Division 2: Xavier Aims for Another Championship

Xavier, a formidable team in Division 2, also clinched the top seed and a bye in the opening round. They will play the winners of their respective matchups in the regional semifinals, striving to defend their title and add another championship to their storied legacy.

Division 3: St. Mary Catholic Pursues Glory

Advertisment

St. Mary Catholic, a force to be reckoned with in Division 3, secured a bye in the opening round. As the top seed, they will face the winners of the regional quarterfinals, vying for a chance to make their mark in the tournament.

As the WIAA girls basketball tournament approaches, anticipation mounts for the fierce competition and captivating storylines that will unfold on the court. With top seeds like Hortonville, Xavier, and St. Mary Catholic leading the charge, the stage is set for an unforgettable postseason.

In the realm of high school girls basketball, the WIAA tournament serves as an annual celebration of talent, determination, and the indomitable spirit of the game. As the state's finest teams prepare to battle it out on the court, one can't help but be reminded of the words of legendary coach John Wooden: "Success is never final; failure is never fatal. It's courage that counts."