WIAA Classification Reshapes Washington’s School Sports Landscape

Amid the relentless march of time and the steady ebb and flow of student populations, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) is meticulously refining the classification numbers for the 2024-28 cycle. This process, while seemingly just a play of numbers, has profound implications for local schools, reshaping the landscape of interscholastic competitions based on enrollment.

Striking a New Balance

An amendment, green-lighted in May by the WIAA, adjusted the enrollment criteria for Class 4A and 3A. The objective: to strike a better balance between the two. This adjustment marked a significant shift in the enrollment threshold for 4A schools – from the previous 1,300 students to a new benchmark of 1,201 students or more.

Anticipated Moves

In the wake of these changes, Arlington and Cascade High Schools are expected to ascend from 3A to 4A. Conversely, Marysville Pilchuck may see itself cascading down to 2A. Adding to the suspense, Sultan is teetering just above the 2A limit, with an appeal to remain anchored in 1A.

Decisive Moments Ahead

The final approval meeting is slated for January 21, but not before an appeals window set for January 18-19. As the date draws near, Marysville Pilchuck is strategizing its next move, planning to join the 2A Northwest Conference for football. Sultan High School, on the other hand, is weighing its options and considering other leagues like KingCo or Wesco, should it be compelled to transition to 2A.

Not all schools, however, are subject to the tide of change. Archbishop Murphy, with an enrollment of 311.1, will continue to opt up to 2A. Mount Vernon will hold its ground in 3A, and Glacier Peak, although it has just crossed the line, is set to enter the 4A ground.