Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Defend Taylor Swift Against NFL Game Criticisms

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, co-hosts of the renowned daytime talk show The View, have openly addressed the backlash and criticism toward pop superstar Taylor Swift's frequent appearances at NFL games. Swift's attendance, primarily to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, has been met with vitriol and negative reactions by certain male demographic, which Goldberg and Behar have termed 'toxically masculine'.

Challenging the Status Quo

During a recent episode of the show, Goldberg expressed bewilderment over the anger directed towards Swift merely being a supportive figure in the stands. She questioned why the presence of a successful and influential woman at NFL games, a traditionally male-dominated environment, should ignite such vehement reactions. Her sentiment was echoed by co-host Sara Haines, who went a step further to suggest that Swift's presence, her fame, and wealth pose a challenge to conventional gender norms.

Behar's Advice: Seek Therapy

Addressing these men directly, Joy Behar advised them to seek therapy. She emphasized that their discomfort and negativity may be rooted in the advancement of feminism, a progress that hasn't necessarily been in their favor. Behar maintained that seeking therapy is about mental health and should not be perceived as a threat to their masculinity.

A 'Weirdo Group'

Co-host Sunny Hostin didn't mince words either, labeling the critics of Swift as a 'weirdo group'. She robustly defended Swift's right to attend and enjoy her partner's games without judgement or criticism. The conversation on The View shed light on the broader societal implications of the criticism targeted at Swift, hinting at the persisting gender biases in society.