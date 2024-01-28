Who Will Be Barcelona's Next Coach? Speculation Intensifies Post-Xavi Hernandez

In the wake of FC Barcelona's recent challenges, both economically and on the sporting front, the football world is abuzz with speculation about potential candidates to fill the coaching role after Xavi Hernandez's departure at the end of the season. The list of potential successors is diverse and intriguing, with both established and rising names in European football.

Internal Contenders and Reactions

Rafa Marquez, a familiar face from Barcelona's own ranks, made headlines with his swift public application for the role. However, this move seems to have generated more controversy than support within the club. As the club navigates this transformative period, it seeks a candidate who can maintain a balance between tradition and innovation, without causing unnecessary friction.

External Possibilities

Moving beyond the confines of Camp Nou, several external candidates have caught the club's attention. Thiago Motta, currently at the helm of Bologna and fighting for a European spot in Serie A, is one such name. Similarly, Imanol Alguacil of Real Sociedad has garnered admiration from the club's leadership, given his team's current run in the Champions League and Copa del Rey semi-finals. Míchel, guiding Girona through a historic campaign, is another potential contender.

International Dream Options

Looking at the international scene, Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool is a dream option for many, though the feasibility of this choice is questionable. Klopp plans to take a break from the game next year and commands a high fee, which could be a deterrent given Barcelona's current financial constraints. Thomas Tuchel, the current overseer of Bayern Munich, has expressed interest in training in Spain, opening up another intriguing possibility.

Stepping Into Big Shoes

Whoever steps into the role will be the eighth coach since Pep Guardiola's departure in 2012, following the tenures of Tito Vilanova, Gerardo Martino, Luis Enrique Martinez, Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setien, Ronald Koeman, and Xavi Hernandez. As the club stands at the cusp of a new era, the incoming coach will not only inherit the legacy of these past leaders but also shoulder the responsibility of guiding Barcelona through a crucial period of transformation.