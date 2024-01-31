Whistleblower Reports Surge in 2023, Boosting Fight Against Doping in UK Sports

In a significant development, UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) reported a marked increase in the number of reports from whistleblowers in 2023. The confidential reporting scheme, 'Protect Your Sport', received 184 reports, highlighting a considerable rise compared to the previous years. The number of reports surged from 10 in 2020, to 75 in 2021, and then to 110 in 2022. The reports filed in 2023 spread across 25 different sports and raised concerns about 68 national-level athletes.

Whistleblower Reports Lead to Anti-Doping Sanctions

Out of the 24 anti-doping sanctions that Ukad imposed in 2023, almost half were a direct result of intelligence gathered from these whistleblower reports. The effectiveness of the reporting system is evident from the Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) sanctions that were handed out.

Increasing Trust in 'Protect Your Sport'

Ukad views the significant increase in reporting as an indication of escalating trust in the 'Protect Your Sport' initiative. This initiative was launched in November 2020 to encourage individuals to come forward in confidence and without fear. The growth in reports is attributed to the ongoing campaigning efforts, ease of reporting, and the introduction of a new violation in the World Anti-Doping Code.

Whistleblowing: A Key Weapon in the Fight Against Doping

According to Mario Theophanous, Ukad's head of intelligence and investigations, whistleblowing plays a crucial role in protecting clean sport. The organization's efforts to safeguard whistleblowers' identities and act on the information received have been highlighted. This surge in whistleblower participation is seen as a positive stride in the battle against doping in sports. The fight to maintain the integrity of sports is increasingly reliant on the courage of whistleblowers who choose to report doping violations.