Wheeling Miners Announce Open Tryouts: A New Chapter in West Virginia Football

In a significant move to bolster their ranks, the Wheeling Miners, West Virginia’s newest indoor football team, have announced open tryouts for athletes aspiring to join their squad. The tryouts are scheduled for January 12 at The Highlands Sports Complex, with registration set to begin at 10 am, and the actual tryout starting an hour later. The Miners are part of the burgeoning AAL 2 league, and this recruitment drive underscores their ambition to make a strong debut.

Open Tryouts – The Gateway to Professional Football

Prospective players are advised to pre-register for a fee of $50. However, for those opting to register on the day of the event, the cost rises to $75. Athletes are expected to arrive with their cleats and will be put through a rigorous series of tests. These will include timing the 40-yard dash, pro shuttle, broad jump, and L-Drill. This initial assessment will be followed by position-specific drills, one-on-one matchups, skelly, and team period exercises.

Homegrown Talent and Future Games

The Wheeling Miners have already shown a keen interest in harnessing local talent, having signed players from West Virginia University, Marshall University, and Wheeling University. Their first home game of the season is set for April 19 at WesBanco Arena, where they will compete against the Jersey Bearcats at 7:00 pm. This game will be a significant test for the Miners, offering insights into the team’s preparation and potential.

A New Chapter in West Virginia’s Sports History

The Wheeling Miners’ maiden venture into the AAL 2 league represents a new chapter in West Virginia’s sports history. The team’s commitment to nurturing local talent and their ambitious approach to the upcoming season are indicative of their potential to transform the sporting landscape in the region. As they gear up for their first home game, the Miners are clearly poised to make a lasting impression on the field and in the hearts of their fans.