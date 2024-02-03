Wheat City Golf Course Turns Profit Amid City Budget Deliberations

In the midst of Brandon's city budget deliberations, the Wheat City Golf Course has announced a milestone. For the first time, the facility reported a net profit. Amidst the intricate financial discussions and potential allocations, this success story emerges as a beacon of hope and a testament to effective management.

First Time Net Profit for Wheat City Golf Course

The Wheat City Golf Course, privately managed since late 2019, has managed to turn a significant corner. The golf course recorded a net profit of $150,000, a remarkable achievement for the facility that has traditionally struggled to break even. This financial turnaround comes at a crucial time when the city is deeply engaged in budgetary discussions and planning for the future.

A New Management Model

The success of the golf course, now a profitable entity, provides a potential model for other city facilities to emulate. The city's decision-makers are considering the application of similar management strategies to other facilities, such as the Sportsplex cantina. However, the cantina's operation by local cafe Chez Angela has been delayed due to the Sportsplex's ice plant shutdown over safety concerns.

City-Wide Challenges and Opportunities

As the city navigates its budget deliberations, several challenges and opportunities have come to light. The city's bus fleet has seen better days, with no day in the previous year free of bus issues. An extensive replacement plan is in the works, with 11 buses set to be renewed, addressing the aging fleet purchased in 2010 with the help of federal funding. The transit director, Carla Richardson, highlighted recruitment issues for mechanics, with salary competitiveness being a major concern. This issue is expected to be addressed in upcoming contract negotiations with CUPE.

On the brighter side, the city's sanitation department proudly announced the completion of a new cell at the Eastview Landfill in 2023. Additionally, the certification requirements for landfill staff are now being met, with a few exceptions. The parks and recreation department boasted of a successful year with 60 programs offered and 2,800 participants engaged.