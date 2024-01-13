en English
Sports

What’s on TV and Radio: A Comprehensive Guide to Sports Schedules and Local Tucson News

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
In an era where sports events are as varied as they are numerous, keeping track of everything happening on your screen or airwaves can be an overwhelming task. Yet, amidst this sporting chaos, the promise of passion, glory, and unforgettable moments beckons every fan. For those who wish to tune in, here’s the comprehensive guide to the upcoming sports events scheduled on television and radio.

The Gridiron Beckons: NFL Playoffs

As the chill of January grips the nation, the heat of the NFL Playoffs is set to provide a perfect counterbalance. The postseason skirmishes commence this weekend with an interesting lineup. The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans are set to square off at 4:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins will then take center stage at 8:00 PM, exclusively on Peacock. As the weekend extends into Sunday, the LA Rams and the Detroit Lions will lock horns at 8:00 PM ET, again on NBC and Peacock. A Peacock subscription would be required for certain games, but viewers can opt for a flexible plan to align with their viewing habits. For those without NBC access via their TV provider, the Wild Card Weekend games will also be available on Peacock.

From the Court to the Ice: Basketball and Hockey

Aside from football, other sports are also vying for attention. College basketball games, both men’s and women’s, are set to enthrall fans on various channels like ESPN, BTN, CW, SECN, FS1, USA, FOX, ACCN, CBSSN, PAC12, and more. As the puck slides on the icy surface, men’s college hockey games and NHL matches will keep the winter spirit alive on your screens. Radio listeners can also catch the college basketball and hockey action on different AM frequencies.

Elsewhere in the Sporting World

For those with an eye for a punch, boxing matches are on the cards. Aspiring gymnasts can draw inspiration from women’s college gymnastics events. Golf enthusiasts can follow the swing of the club on the GOLF channel. The bouncing ball of the NBA will keep basketball fans engrossed, while soccer and tennis matches offer a different pace for sports lovers. Boys’ high school basketball games are also scheduled for the young and aspiring.

Beyond Sports: A Glimpse of Local Tucson News

Exiting the sports realm, the local Tucson scene also presents a few intriguing snippets. The International Wildlife Museum in Tucson is closing its doors, while the University of Arizona grapples with financial issues. On a positive note, the expansion of Roadhouse Cinemas promises more movie magic for Tucson residents.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

