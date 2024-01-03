en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

Whanganui Athletic Football Club Appoints New Coach: Tim Hayes

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
Whanganui Athletic Football Club Appoints New Coach: Tim Hayes

Tim Hayes, a figure deeply rooted in the Whanganui football community, has taken the helm as the new coach for Whanganui Athletic Football Club. Hayes’ extensive experience stems from his time playing semi-professional football in England, a journey that began within the very club he now leads.

A Journey from Whanganui to England and Back

Hayes’ football journey began in 1988, during his school years when he first joined Whanganui Athletic. Under the guidance of local football legends, such as Ken Dugdale, Hayes honed his skills on the field. Despite facing challenges in securing a spot on the Central League side, he found success with Whanganui City and later expanded his horizons, playing in the National League for teams in Wellington.

The trajectory of his career took him overseas to England, where he advanced to semi-professional play. This international exposure further bolstered his understanding and execution of the game, enriching his football portfolio.

A Return to Whanganui and a New Role

Upon his return to Whanganui, Hayes had the privilege of playing under the guidance of Shane Wye, a respected figure in the local football community. His evolution from a player to a coach began at Whanganui Collegiate School, where he worked under Matt Calvert. Hayes credits Calvert for his exceptional coaching and teaching skills, which have played a pivotal role in shaping his coaching methodology.

With the upcoming season showing great promise due to the talent within the club and its youth players, Hayes is keen on continuing the development of the team. He also looks forward to creating new memories in his coaching role, while honoring the support from the wider Whanganui football community.

Forging New Collaborations and Acknowledging the Past

Hayes anticipates a close collaboration with other coaches, especially with Andrew MacPherson and the Senior Women’s side. He acknowledges the impact of the Whanganui Athletic Football Club on his career and expresses gratitude for the experiences and relationships formed over the years. As he steps into his new role, it is clear that Hayes is not just returning to his roots, but also nurturing the future of the club that has been instrumental in shaping his football journey.

0
New Zealand Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

New Zealand

See more
29 mins ago
NZ Holiday Parks Rebound Post-Cyclone Gabrielle with Strong Visitor Numbers
The summer sun shines brightly on New Zealand’s holiday parks, marking a robust resurgence in visitor numbers after the devastating effects of Cycline Gabrielle. According to the Holiday Parks Association of New Zealand, the parks are bustling with both international and domestic tourists, despite some opting for shorter stays. Thriving Holiday Parks Fergus Brown, the
NZ Holiday Parks Rebound Post-Cyclone Gabrielle with Strong Visitor Numbers
Operation Walter: Armed Offenders Squad Search Carisbrooke Street in Bridgwater Death Investigation
2 hours ago
Operation Walter: Armed Offenders Squad Search Carisbrooke Street in Bridgwater Death Investigation
Carrington Resort: From Dream Project to Liquidation Crisis
2 hours ago
Carrington Resort: From Dream Project to Liquidation Crisis
Hāwera Gas Leak: Emergency Services Respond with Evacuations, Safety Cordons
32 mins ago
Hāwera Gas Leak: Emergency Services Respond with Evacuations, Safety Cordons
Mapihi Kelland: Blending Dance with Teaching Te Reo Māori
1 hour ago
Mapihi Kelland: Blending Dance with Teaching Te Reo Māori
Tragic Driveway Accident Claims Life of Toddler in Kaitaia
2 hours ago
Tragic Driveway Accident Claims Life of Toddler in Kaitaia
Latest Headlines
World News
Ex-Liverpool Star Jermaine Pennant Misrepresents Age, Height on Dating Profile
19 seconds
Ex-Liverpool Star Jermaine Pennant Misrepresents Age, Height on Dating Profile
Maria Caraballo: The Miami Dolphins Superfan Turning Passion into Purpose
26 seconds
Maria Caraballo: The Miami Dolphins Superfan Turning Passion into Purpose
Jersey Jerry Scores a Hole-in-One on a Virtual Golf Simulator: The Triumph of Tenacity
45 seconds
Jersey Jerry Scores a Hole-in-One on a Virtual Golf Simulator: The Triumph of Tenacity
Strategizing to Reach Fortnite's Unreal Rank: A Comprehensive Guide
2 mins
Strategizing to Reach Fortnite's Unreal Rank: A Comprehensive Guide
Tax Battle: Milwaukee Mayor and Washington County Executive in Public Dispute
2 mins
Tax Battle: Milwaukee Mayor and Washington County Executive in Public Dispute
The New England Patriots' Quarterback Conundrum: A Season of Struggles and Overlooked Potential
2 mins
The New England Patriots' Quarterback Conundrum: A Season of Struggles and Overlooked Potential
New England Patriots Eye Team Success and Personal Growth as NFL Season Ends
2 mins
New England Patriots Eye Team Success and Personal Growth as NFL Season Ends
Community Rallies Behind Beloved Coach Diagnosed with Brain Tumor in Frosty 5k Run
2 mins
Community Rallies Behind Beloved Coach Diagnosed with Brain Tumor in Frosty 5k Run
Newcomers and Community Support Highlight High School Wrestling Achievements
2 mins
Newcomers and Community Support Highlight High School Wrestling Achievements
Behind the Scenes with 'Captains Of The World': An Insight into the 2022 FIFA World Cup
25 mins
Behind the Scenes with 'Captains Of The World': An Insight into the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Azamara Onward Sets Sail on Inaugural 155-Night World Cruise
25 mins
Azamara Onward Sets Sail on Inaugural 155-Night World Cruise
Canadian Runner Ben Pobjoy Eyes Guinness Record with 242 Marathons in One Year
30 mins
Canadian Runner Ben Pobjoy Eyes Guinness Record with 242 Marathons in One Year
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
5 hours
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
5 hours
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
6 hours
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
8 hours
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
The Technological Revolution in Warehouse Inventory Management: A New Era of Efficiency and Precision
8 hours
The Technological Revolution in Warehouse Inventory Management: A New Era of Efficiency and Precision
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
13 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app