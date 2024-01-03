Whanganui Athletic Football Club Appoints New Coach: Tim Hayes

Tim Hayes, a figure deeply rooted in the Whanganui football community, has taken the helm as the new coach for Whanganui Athletic Football Club. Hayes’ extensive experience stems from his time playing semi-professional football in England, a journey that began within the very club he now leads.

A Journey from Whanganui to England and Back

Hayes’ football journey began in 1988, during his school years when he first joined Whanganui Athletic. Under the guidance of local football legends, such as Ken Dugdale, Hayes honed his skills on the field. Despite facing challenges in securing a spot on the Central League side, he found success with Whanganui City and later expanded his horizons, playing in the National League for teams in Wellington.

The trajectory of his career took him overseas to England, where he advanced to semi-professional play. This international exposure further bolstered his understanding and execution of the game, enriching his football portfolio.

A Return to Whanganui and a New Role

Upon his return to Whanganui, Hayes had the privilege of playing under the guidance of Shane Wye, a respected figure in the local football community. His evolution from a player to a coach began at Whanganui Collegiate School, where he worked under Matt Calvert. Hayes credits Calvert for his exceptional coaching and teaching skills, which have played a pivotal role in shaping his coaching methodology.

With the upcoming season showing great promise due to the talent within the club and its youth players, Hayes is keen on continuing the development of the team. He also looks forward to creating new memories in his coaching role, while honoring the support from the wider Whanganui football community.

Forging New Collaborations and Acknowledging the Past

Hayes anticipates a close collaboration with other coaches, especially with Andrew MacPherson and the Senior Women’s side. He acknowledges the impact of the Whanganui Athletic Football Club on his career and expresses gratitude for the experiences and relationships formed over the years. As he steps into his new role, it is clear that Hayes is not just returning to his roots, but also nurturing the future of the club that has been instrumental in shaping his football journey.