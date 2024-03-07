Westwood One Unveils Complete Conference Championship Schedule, Bolstering Sports Broadcast Lineup

Westwood One, a titan in the realm of radio sports broadcasting, has officially announced its comprehensive schedule for the upcoming conference championships, marking a significant moment for sports enthusiasts and the broadcasting industry alike. This development not only underscores Westwood One's longstanding partnership with the NFL since 1987 but also highlights its extensive portfolio that includes the NCAA Basketball Men's and Women's Tournaments, the Masters, and various other premier sports events. In tandem, Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS), an audio-first media powerhouse, continues to captivate over a quarter billion monthly listeners with its premium content across diverse platforms.

Advertisment

Expanding the Sports Broadcasting Frontier

Westwood One's announcement comes at a pivotal time as the network seeks to further cement its position as the leading provider of sports audio content in America. With exclusive rights to broadcast major events such as the Super Bowl and the NCAA Final Four®, the network offers unparalleled access to thrilling sports moments. The addition of the complete conference championship schedule is expected to enrich the listening experience for fans, providing comprehensive coverage of key matchups leading to the playoffs.

Strategic Synergies with Cumulus Media

Advertisment

The collaboration between Westwood One and Cumulus Media represents a strategic alliance that leverages the strengths of both entities to deliver exceptional sports content. Cumulus Media, with its vast network of 403 owned-and-operated radio stations and affiliations with over 9,800 stations, amplifies the reach of Westwood One's broadcasts. This synergy not only enhances listener engagement but also offers advertisers unique opportunities to connect with a passionate sports audience on a local and national level.

Social Media and Digital Engagement

Recognizing the importance of social media in engaging with audiences, Westwood One actively promotes its sports broadcasts on platforms like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). These efforts are complemented by Cumulus Media's robust digital presence, including the Cumulus Podcast Network, which offers a range of original podcasts. Together, these initiatives underscore the companies' commitment to meeting listeners wherever they are, whether through traditional radio, online streaming, or on-demand podcasts.

As Westwood One and Cumulus Media continue to innovate in the sports broadcasting space, their latest schedule release for the conference championships is more than just a list of games; it's a testament to their dedication to providing top-tier sports entertainment. This move not only reinforces their dominance in the audio sports broadcasting industry but also promises to bring fans closer to the action than ever before. As the championships approach, sports enthusiasts have every reason to tune in and experience the thrill of the game, underscored by the expertise and passion that Westwood One and Cumulus Media bring to the table.