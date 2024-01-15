en English
Australia

Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season

The prodigious talent of Justin Olam, a recent addition to the Wests Tigers’ roster, is already being put to the test as he initiates his pre-season training for the 2024 season with his new team at Zurich Centre. The club’s preparations for the upcoming season are in full swing, but there’s more to their story than the game itself.

Swapping Jerseys: Olam and Blore

In a strategic move, the Wests Tigers and Melbourne have undertaken an immediate NRL swap deal. This deal sees centre Justin Olam, known for his agility and deft handling, joining the Wests Tigers, while backrower Shawn Blore, recognized for his robust defense and field vision, moves to Melbourne.

Cultural Acknowledgement: A Respectful Gesture

Amidst the rigor of training and team reshuffles, the Wests Tigers have not lost sight of the cultural significance of the land they occupy. The club has publicly expressed its profound respect and recognition for the Traditional Custodians of the land, extending its homage to the Elders of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, both past and present.

The organization acknowledges the living cultures of the indigenous peoples, their rich traditions, and compelling narratives that are intrinsically linked to the lands where the team meets, gathers, and competes. This respectful gesture underscores the club’s commitment to inclusivity and cultural sensitivity, beyond the confines of the sporting world.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Season

As the Wests Tigers welcome Justin Olam into the fold and bid farewell to Shawn Blore, they simultaneously brace for the impending 2024 season. The team’s dedicated preparations, coupled with their mindful recognition of the indigenous cultures, encapsulate the spirit of the club: a blend of sporting prowess and social responsibility. As the 2024 season draws near, the Wests Tigers are poised to make their mark both on and off the field.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

