Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities

Weston Cricket Club (CC) announces a significant expansion of its female-only cricket offerings, marked by the permanent return of girls’ cricket to the club. This move is aimed at creating a sustainable and inclusive pathway for women and girls in cricket at Weston.

Cricket Taster Sessions and Regular Activities

From March, Weston CC will launch cricket taster sessions, with regular activities commencing on April 13. These sessions are specifically designed for children aged eight to 12. The emphasis is on fun, safety, and inclusivity, teaching the fundamentals of cricket, fostering teamwork, and building confidence. Importantly, all necessary equipment will be provided for the participants, ensuring a seamless experience for all involved.

Rise in Popularity of Women and Girls Cricket

The club has witnessed a significant increase in the popularity of women and girls’ cricket, prompting a broader effort to promote this segment of the sport. The relaunch of girls’ cricket at the club is a testament to this commitment. According to Club Secretary Nicky Clarke, who is responsible for women and girls development, the club has grown its offerings from one women’s softball team to include a hardball team for 2024.

Commitment to Female Cricket

This expansion is indicative of the club’s commitment to fostering girls’ cricket. The fact that girls made up a third of their All Stars last summer and the successful implementation of a girls-only Dynamos program are key drivers of this commitment. With Lauren Filer as a representative and role model, the club’s goals are further supported, reinforcing their commitment to creating a sustainable pathway for women and girls in cricket at Weston.