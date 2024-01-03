en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities

Weston Cricket Club (CC) announces a significant expansion of its female-only cricket offerings, marked by the permanent return of girls’ cricket to the club. This move is aimed at creating a sustainable and inclusive pathway for women and girls in cricket at Weston.

Cricket Taster Sessions and Regular Activities

From March, Weston CC will launch cricket taster sessions, with regular activities commencing on April 13. These sessions are specifically designed for children aged eight to 12. The emphasis is on fun, safety, and inclusivity, teaching the fundamentals of cricket, fostering teamwork, and building confidence. Importantly, all necessary equipment will be provided for the participants, ensuring a seamless experience for all involved.

Rise in Popularity of Women and Girls Cricket

The club has witnessed a significant increase in the popularity of women and girls’ cricket, prompting a broader effort to promote this segment of the sport. The relaunch of girls’ cricket at the club is a testament to this commitment. According to Club Secretary Nicky Clarke, who is responsible for women and girls development, the club has grown its offerings from one women’s softball team to include a hardball team for 2024.

Commitment to Female Cricket

This expansion is indicative of the club’s commitment to fostering girls’ cricket. The fact that girls made up a third of their All Stars last summer and the successful implementation of a girls-only Dynamos program are key drivers of this commitment. With Lauren Filer as a representative and role model, the club’s goals are further supported, reinforcing their commitment to creating a sustainable pathway for women and girls in cricket at Weston.

0
Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies

By Salman Khan

Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket

By Salman Khan

Canterbury Kings Overcome Otago Volts in T20 Showdown

By Salman Khan

Australian Pace Bowlers Dominate in Recent Test Match Against Pakistan

By Salman Khan

Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in ...
@Australia · 53 mins
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in ...
heart comment 0
Virender Sehwag’s Wisdom Guides David Warner in His Final Test

By Salman Khan

Virender Sehwag's Wisdom Guides David Warner in His Final Test
Berbice Cricket Board Elections: Hope Amid Concerns Over Financial Management and Tournament Progress

By Salman Khan

Berbice Cricket Board Elections: Hope Amid Concerns Over Financial Management and Tournament Progress
J&K Senior Men’s Cricket Team Gears Up for 2024 Ranji Trophy

By Salman Khan

J&K Senior Men's Cricket Team Gears Up for 2024 Ranji Trophy
Elders Avengers Triumph in 2023 Southern Smash: A Game-Changer in Regional Cricket

By Salman Khan

Elders Avengers Triumph in 2023 Southern Smash: A Game-Changer in Regional Cricket
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
40 seconds
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
2 mins
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
2 mins
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
2 mins
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
2 mins
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
2 mins
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
2 mins
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
2 mins
Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
Concordia Stingers Hockey Team's Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory
3 mins
Concordia Stingers Hockey Team's Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
8 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app