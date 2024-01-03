Westmoreland’s High School Girls’ Basketball: A Season of Returns, Commitments, and Prowess

As the new year unfolds, the high school girls’ basketball scene across Westmoreland County is shaping up to be a thrilling spectacle. The season, thus far, has been marked by notable player performances, promising returnees from injury, and teams making their mark in state rankings.

Anticipated Return of Angelina Brush

At Franklin Regional, senior point guard Angelina Brush has been a glaring absence. Sidelined due to an ACL tear and meniscus damage, her return to play is eagerly anticipated by her team and Coach Bernie Pucka. The Panthers have grappled with a 1-8 record in her absence, and Brush’s comeback, potentially on January 15, could inject much-needed vigor into the team’s performances.

Commitments and Milestones

Meanwhile, Latrobe senior guard Elle Snyder has committed to Division I Evansville, following a stellar showcase of her scoring and rebounding prowess. Greensburg Central Catholic senior guard Mya Morgan has also made waves, scoring her 1,000th career point—a significant milestone in any player’s career. Morgan is committed to Cal, where she reached this remarkable feat.

Team Highlights

Greensburg Salem’s girls’ basketball team has been a defensive powerhouse this season, and they’re now gearing up for a showdown with North Catholic. On the other end of the spectrum, Greensburg Central Catholic has made its entry into the TribLive HSSN state rankings, underscoring its status as a formidable contender.

Player Prowess and Comebacks

Several Westmoreland County players have earned recognition for their basketball skills, with many making it into the poll for the top post player in Pennsylvania high school girls basketball. Notably, Derry senior guard Rachelle Marinchek has made a miraculous return from what was believed to be a season-ending injury, much to the relief of her team and fans. Additionally, Belle Vernon’s Lee sisters, Saylor and Caroline, have been commended for their rebounding capabilities, further enriching the county’s basketball landscape.

As the season progresses, the impact of player injuries and commitments, along with the performance of teams and individual players, will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of high school girls’ basketball in Westmoreland County. The stakes are high, but so is the determination and spirit of these young athletes.