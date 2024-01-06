en English
Football

Westmeath Unveils Experimental Team for O’Byrne Cup Quarter-Final Against Longford

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
Westmeath Unveils Experimental Team for O’Byrne Cup Quarter-Final Against Longford

The Westmeath senior football team is gearing up for an exciting clash against Longford in the quarter-final of the Dioralyte O’Byrne Cup this Saturday. The Glennon Brothers Pearse Park in Longford is set to echo with the roars and cheers of the spectators as the match kicks off at 1:30 pm.

Experimental Lineup

In a strategic move that has sparked intrigue and anticipation, Westmeath has announced an experimental lineup for this game. None of the players who were part of the last competitive match against Tyrone in the All-Ireland SFC draw will be seen on the field. The lineup is a blend of new faces and seasoned players, promising a dynamic spectacle of football.

Key Players

Among the most experienced players, Charlie Drumm stands out. His previous exploits in the Tailteann Cup campaign offer a rich vein of experience to tap into. The team will also see several rookies stepping into the senior level. Debutants include Adam Keane, Daragh Lowry, and Tadhg Baker in defense; Eoghan McCabe and Dylan Murtagh at midfield; and Brían Cooney, Danny McCartan, and Adam Neary in the attack. Shane Ormsby, a familiar face from the Westmeath senior hurling team, is listed among the substitutes.

Anticipated Game Play

The lineup sees Jack Connaughton holding the fort as the goalkeeper, with a defensive lineup of Keane, Drumm, Nolan, Lowry, Allen, and Baker. McCabe and Murtagh will be anchoring the midfield, with the attack led by Cooney, McCartan, O’Sullivan, Neary, Corcoran, and Macken. This experimental team, with its blend of experience and fresh talent, is poised to deliver an engaging game of football.

Football
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

