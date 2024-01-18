Westmeath GAA Club Proposes Allocation of JP McManus Funding to Develop Centre of Excellence

A landmark proposal has been made by The Downs, a notable GAA club in Westmeath, advocating for the allocation of 1 million funding granted by tycoon JP McManus towards the creation of a long-anticipated centre of excellence in Westmeath county. The initiative was presented during the first County Committee meeting of the year at the Mullingar Park Hotel, with delegate Aiden McGuire championing the cause.

Unexpected Funding for GAA Clubs

McGuire stressed that the 91 clubs in the county, encompassing ladies football and camogie, had not anticipated this funding and had not included it in their budgets. Thus, he urged his fellow clubs to back this project, emphasizing that such a facility is much needed in Westmeath.

Concerns Over Funding Guidelines

However, the proposal has not been met without skepticism. There are significant concerns regarding compliance with the funding guidelines set forth by JP McManus. These guidelines prioritize inclusivity and health and wellbeing when allocating funds. Peter O'Halloran from Garrycastle expressed concern that directly employing the funds for the centre could be perceived as 'manipulating the parameters' of such guidelines.

Centre of Excellence Project

The cost of the centre is estimated to hover between 10 million and 15 million and is expected to take another five years to become fully functional. Chairman Frank Mescall clarified that while the Westmeath GAA cannot request clubs for funding, they are open to accepting contributions. Head Of Operations Patrick Doherty assured that the funds would be specifically reserved for the centre of excellence project, with key components being inclusion and wellbeing.

Proposal for Future Levies

McGuire also proposed that clubs contributing their share to the centre should be exempt from future levies that may be imposed to finance the project. The proposal aspires to create a facility that would benefit all units of Westmeath GAA, including ladies football and camogie. However, the decision on fund utilization will need careful deliberation to ensure compliance with the donation's intended purpose and guidelines.