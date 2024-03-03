Westhampton Triumphs Over Bellport for Suffolk Class AA Title, Clarke Shines with 19 Points

When Sandra Clarke stepped onto the court at Suffolk Community College in Selden, she had a clear message for Long Island: "We're champions." Her performance helped Westhampton secure its first Suffolk Class AA plaque, defeating Bellport 47-41 in a game that proved their resilience and skill. Clarke's impressive stats of 19 points, 12 rebounds, and seven steals were pivotal in the victory, cementing Westhampton's status as formidable contenders in the region.

Rising Above Adversity

Westhampton's journey to the championship was marked by challenges, but under the guidance of Coach Katie Peters, the team showcased their warrior spirit. Starting strong with a 19-8 lead in the first quarter, they maintained control throughout the game, despite Bellport's determined comeback attempt. Clarke's performance in the final quarter, including crucial free throws and a strategic three-pointer, underscored her critical role in the team's success.

Team Effort and Strategy

The victory was a collective effort, with notable performances from Jasmine Taylor, who contributed a double-double, and the defensive prowess of the Sweet sisters and Sarah Gormley. Their strategy effectively limited Bellport, a team known for its scoring capability, to under 50 points, a testament to Westhampton's defensive planning and execution.

Looking Ahead

With this win, Westhampton not only claims the Suffolk Class AA title but also sets its sights on the upcoming challenge against the winner of the Nassau Class AA championship. The team's focus, skill, and unity suggest they are well-prepared for the next stage of competition, promising exciting basketball action for fans and followers.

Westhampton's triumph is a story of determination, skill, and team spirit. As they advance, their message is clear: they are not just participants, but champions to be respected and watched closely in the days to come.