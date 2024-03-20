Western Province Rugby Secures Future with Red Disa Consortium Equity Deal

Western Province Rugby announced a significant milestone on Wednesday, marking the completion of an equity deal with the Red Disa Consortium. This partnership hands over a controlling share to the Cape Town-based investment company, signaling a new era for the rugby union. The agreement, which was months in the making, follows the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) General Council's approval in August, leading to Red Disa acquiring a 74% shareholding in WP Professional Rugby (Pty) Ltd (WPPR).

Strategic Partnership

The Red Disa Consortium, comprising Fynbos Ekwiteit, Ardagh Glass Packaging, and Marble Head Investments, promises an initial investment of R148 million into Western Province Rugby. This influx of funds is anticipated to bolster the union's commercial and competitive aspirations. Stormers coach John Dobson and SARU-appointed Administrator Peter Jooste have both lauded the deal's completion, highlighting the potential for growth and sustainability it brings to the union. Dobson, in particular, expressed enthusiasm for the prospects of advancing the organization alongside such a supportive partner.

Commitment to Local Development

One of the consortium's key members, Fynbos Ekwiteit's Johan le Roux, emphasized the collective's dedication to elevating Western Province Rugby to new heights of success and sustainability. Meanwhile, Paul Curnow of Ardagh Glass Packaging–Africa, pointed out the partnership's focus on community development and talent retention within the local area. This commitment aligns with the consortium's broader goals of fostering rugby talent and supporting community initiatives, ensuring the sport's growth at the grassroots level.

Looking Ahead

The confirmation of this deal not only secures a significant financial boost for Western Province Rugby but also opens up new avenues for the organization's development and success. With a strong partnership in place, the focus now shifts to leveraging this opportunity to enhance the team's performance on the field and its commercial viability off it. The involvement of the Red Disa Consortium is a testament to the shared vision of building a sustainable and competitive rugby union that remains a cornerstone of the sport in South Africa.