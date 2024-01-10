en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Western Michigan Triumphs over Northern Illinois in High-Scoring College Basketball Clash

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
Western Michigan Triumphs over Northern Illinois in High-Scoring College Basketball Clash

In a thrilling display of college basketball, Western Michigan emerged victorious in an encounter against Northern Illinois. The high-scoring game, which saw Western Michigan secure a 95-90 win, was a testament to the skill and competitive spirit of both teams.

Stellar Performances from Both Sides

For Northern Illinois, David Coit led the charge with a stellar performance, scoring a total of 32 points. He was ably assisted by Xavier Amos who contributed 14 points. Coit’s prowess from beyond the arc was particularly noteworthy, as he managed to sink 5 of 13 three-point attempts. The combined efforts of the Northern Illinois players resulted in a commendable 47.6% field goal percentage and a 75% free throw success rate. Their accuracy from the three-point line was also impressive, hitting 12 out of 29 attempts, marking a 41.4% success rate.

Western Michigan’s Winning Edge

Despite Northern Illinois’ impressive performance, it was Western Michigan that claimed the victory. The team’s scoring was led by B. Artis White with 25 points, closely followed by Seth Hubbard who scored 21 points. Western Michigan’s shooting accuracy was slightly superior, with a 53.4% field goal percentage. Their success with three-point attempts was also noteworthy, making 8 out of 20 attempts, translating to a 40% accuracy rate. Perhaps a decisive factor in the game was the difference in turnovers. Western Michigan had a lower number of turnovers at 10 compared to Northern Illinois’ 14, which may have given them an edge in controlling the game.

A Game to Remember

The game was likely a thrilling spectacle for the 1,339 spectators in attendance, with both teams showcasing their skills and competitive spirit. The game went into overtime after a tied regulation score of 78-78, adding to the tension and excitement. Ultimately, it was Western Michigan’s superior shooting accuracy and fewer turnovers that secured their victory in this closely contested match.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
George Bailey Refutes Claims of Rift in Australian Cricket Team
George Bailey, the national selection chair for Australia’s cricket team, has firmly denied allegations of a rift between player Cameron Bancroft and a particular group within the Test team. This strong denial follows Bancroft’s unexpected exclusion from the Australian Test squad for the imminent two Test matches against the West Indies, a decision that has
George Bailey Refutes Claims of Rift in Australian Cricket Team
New Stars to Raise the Stakes in the Revival of Iconic TV Show Gladiators
10 mins ago
New Stars to Raise the Stakes in the Revival of Iconic TV Show Gladiators
Centennial High School Extends Winning Streak in Big VIII League Opener
11 mins ago
Centennial High School Extends Winning Streak in Big VIII League Opener
Local High School Sports Teams Gear Up for a Busy Week of Competitions
8 mins ago
Local High School Sports Teams Gear Up for a Busy Week of Competitions
Ruben Loftus-Cheek Extols AC Milan's Environment and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Influence
9 mins ago
Ruben Loftus-Cheek Extols AC Milan's Environment and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Influence
Malaysia Open 2024: Ng Tze Yong Forced to Withdraw Due to Suspected Back Injury
10 mins ago
Malaysia Open 2024: Ng Tze Yong Forced to Withdraw Due to Suspected Back Injury
Latest Headlines
World News
Cheong In-kyo Assumes Role as South Korea's New Trade Minister
16 seconds
Cheong In-kyo Assumes Role as South Korea's New Trade Minister
Turkey's Diplomatic Foray into Central Asia: Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's Key Talks in Tajikistan
2 mins
Turkey's Diplomatic Foray into Central Asia: Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's Key Talks in Tajikistan
Donna Faragher, Pioneering Female Politician, Announces Retirement from Western Australia Politics
2 mins
Donna Faragher, Pioneering Female Politician, Announces Retirement from Western Australia Politics
George Bailey Refutes Claims of Rift in Australian Cricket Team
2 mins
George Bailey Refutes Claims of Rift in Australian Cricket Team
Seven-Year-Old Girl Awaiting Kidney Transplant Endures Winter Without Heating
6 mins
Seven-Year-Old Girl Awaiting Kidney Transplant Endures Winter Without Heating
NASA Alerts about Near-Earth Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Approach
7 mins
NASA Alerts about Near-Earth Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Approach
Local High School Sports Teams Gear Up for a Busy Week of Competitions
8 mins
Local High School Sports Teams Gear Up for a Busy Week of Competitions
Tensions Rise in Texas as 'Fair Access Law' Spurs Controversy with Financial Sector
8 mins
Tensions Rise in Texas as 'Fair Access Law' Spurs Controversy with Financial Sector
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza at International Court
8 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza at International Court
NASA Alerts about Near-Earth Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Approach
7 mins
NASA Alerts about Near-Earth Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Approach
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
1 hour
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
1 hour
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
4 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
7 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
8 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app