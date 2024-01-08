Western Bulldogs: The Clock Ticks Towards 2024 AFL Season

As the clock ticks down to the 2024 Australian Football League (AFL) season, the Western Bulldogs find themselves in a race against time. Despite previous assurances, they have not yet disclosed the results of a comprehensive external review of their football department. The review, a response to their disappointing finish outside the finals in 2023, was announced prior to the National Draft.

External Review: A Wait for Clarity

Critical voices, notably that of Kane Cornes, have grown louder, advocating for an urgent release of the review findings. Considering the new season is just around the corner, starting in less than two months, Cornes has emphasized the need for the club to share the outcomes with their members and fans. The Western Bulldogs, however, continue to keep their cards close to their chest.

Calls for Improvement

The pressure to perform isn’t just on the club, it’s also on individuals, particularly senior coach Luke Beveridge and football boss Chris Grant. The club has seen significant changes in its coaching staff, bringing in new assistants Matt Egan, Daniel Pratt, and Jarryn Geary. Yet, the focus remains on Beveridge and Grant, who are expected to usher in improvements and guide the team to a more successful season.

The Road Ahead

With the curtain-raiser of the new season set to take place on March 17 against Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the need for communication from the club becomes more pressing. The results of the review could have significant implications on the club’s strategy and performance in the upcoming season. The delay in disclosure only adds to the suspense, as supporters eagerly anticipate a strong comeback from the Bulldogs. A brief mention must also be made of the rather lackluster free agency class for the year, and the low odds given to the Bulldogs for making the top eight in the league. As the team prepares to face the challenges ahead, the eyes of the AFL community are firmly on the Western Bulldogs.