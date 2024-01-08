en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Western Bulldogs: The Clock Ticks Towards 2024 AFL Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Western Bulldogs: The Clock Ticks Towards 2024 AFL Season

As the clock ticks down to the 2024 Australian Football League (AFL) season, the Western Bulldogs find themselves in a race against time. Despite previous assurances, they have not yet disclosed the results of a comprehensive external review of their football department. The review, a response to their disappointing finish outside the finals in 2023, was announced prior to the National Draft.

External Review: A Wait for Clarity

Critical voices, notably that of Kane Cornes, have grown louder, advocating for an urgent release of the review findings. Considering the new season is just around the corner, starting in less than two months, Cornes has emphasized the need for the club to share the outcomes with their members and fans. The Western Bulldogs, however, continue to keep their cards close to their chest.

Calls for Improvement

The pressure to perform isn’t just on the club, it’s also on individuals, particularly senior coach Luke Beveridge and football boss Chris Grant. The club has seen significant changes in its coaching staff, bringing in new assistants Matt Egan, Daniel Pratt, and Jarryn Geary. Yet, the focus remains on Beveridge and Grant, who are expected to usher in improvements and guide the team to a more successful season.

The Road Ahead

With the curtain-raiser of the new season set to take place on March 17 against Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the need for communication from the club becomes more pressing. The results of the review could have significant implications on the club’s strategy and performance in the upcoming season. The delay in disclosure only adds to the suspense, as supporters eagerly anticipate a strong comeback from the Bulldogs. A brief mention must also be made of the rather lackluster free agency class for the year, and the low odds given to the Bulldogs for making the top eight in the league. As the team prepares to face the challenges ahead, the eyes of the AFL community are firmly on the Western Bulldogs.

0
Australia Newsroom Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
51 seconds ago
Toyota Australia Suggests Possible End of V8 LandCruiser 70 Series Orders
In a significant development that could potentially reshape Australia’s automobile landscape, Toyota Australia’s vice-president of sales, marketing, and franchise operations, Sean Hanley, hinted at a possible end of new orders for the iconic V8-powered LandCruiser 70 Series. The announcement comes on the heels of the release of an upgraded LC70 variant equipped with a four-cylinder
Toyota Australia Suggests Possible End of V8 LandCruiser 70 Series Orders
Bondi Rescue's Dean Gladstone: From TV Hero to Real-Life First Responder
20 mins ago
Bondi Rescue's Dean Gladstone: From TV Hero to Real-Life First Responder
ADF Considers Non-Citizen Recruitment to Boost Numbers
32 mins ago
ADF Considers Non-Citizen Recruitment to Boost Numbers
A Unique Bond: Father and Son United by Iconic Mullets
54 seconds ago
A Unique Bond: Father and Son United by Iconic Mullets
Minor Flood Warning Issued for Dandenong Creek Catchment Following Significant Rainfall
4 mins ago
Minor Flood Warning Issued for Dandenong Creek Catchment Following Significant Rainfall
Golden Globes Triumph: Australian Actors Sarah Snook, Elizabeth Debicki and Margot Robbie Secure Top Honors
18 mins ago
Golden Globes Triumph: Australian Actors Sarah Snook, Elizabeth Debicki and Margot Robbie Secure Top Honors
Latest Headlines
World News
Rice University Researchers Develop 'Molecular Jackhammer' to Combat Cancer
18 seconds
Rice University Researchers Develop 'Molecular Jackhammer' to Combat Cancer
Meath Manager O'Rourke Balances Player Schedules Amidst O'Byrne Cup Progress
3 mins
Meath Manager O'Rourke Balances Player Schedules Amidst O'Byrne Cup Progress
Breaking Down the NFL Season Finale: A Recap and Wild Card Weekend Preview
3 mins
Breaking Down the NFL Season Finale: A Recap and Wild Card Weekend Preview
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey's Role in Post Office Scandal Under Scrutiny
3 mins
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey's Role in Post Office Scandal Under Scrutiny
French Olympians Kévin Mayer and Léon Marchand Set Sights on Olympic Glory
4 mins
French Olympians Kévin Mayer and Léon Marchand Set Sights on Olympic Glory
Rising Stars: December Monthly Recap of High School Sports Achievements
4 mins
Rising Stars: December Monthly Recap of High School Sports Achievements
Utah's Influence on NFL Playoffs: 27 Players with State Ties Compete
4 mins
Utah's Influence on NFL Playoffs: 27 Players with State Ties Compete
Elinzanetant: Bayer's New Menopause Drug Shows Promise in Late-stage Trials
5 mins
Elinzanetant: Bayer's New Menopause Drug Shows Promise in Late-stage Trials
2024 NFL Regular Season: Home and Away Opponents Revealed
6 mins
2024 NFL Regular Season: Home and Away Opponents Revealed
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
33 mins
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
2 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
3 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
5 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
5 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
5 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
5 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
9 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
9 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app