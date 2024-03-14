WestCare Pacific Islands Hosts 'Here Comes the Fun' Youth Camp in Yona, March 25-29

WestCare Pacific Islands, in collaboration with the Yona Mayor's Office, announces its annual 'Here Comes the Fun' youth spring camp, set to take place from March 25 to 29, 2024, at the Yona Community Center. This much-anticipated event aims to empower youth aged 11 to 14 through a series of enriching activities designed to foster leadership, community engagement, and pro-social behaviors.

Empowering Youth Through Enrichment

The camp's programming is meticulously crafted to address the challenges faced by today's youth. Participants will engage in activities that not only entertain but also educate, covering essential topics such as coping with peer pressure, building healthy relationships, and boosting self-esteem. WestCare Pacific Islands emphasizes the importance of these skills in nurturing future leaders and responsible community members.

Comprehensive, Cost-Free Participation

In line with WestCare's mission to support community well-being, the camp is offered free of charge, including provisions for light refreshments and lunch. The initiative is a testament to WestCare's commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to benefit from this enriching experience. Moreover, the camp promises exciting prizes and giveaways, adding an element of surprise and delight for the participants.

Registration and Community Support

With limited seats available, the deadline for registration is swiftly approaching on March 15. WestCare encourages parents and caregivers to secure a spot for their youths through its social media platforms and official website. This year's camp is supported by WestCare programs I Lina'la-Hu (My Life) and Maolek Na Lina'la (Life is Good), underlining the organization's holistic approach to youth development and well-being.

As the camp draws near, the community's anticipation builds for what promises to be a week filled with fun, learning, and growth. The 'Here Comes the Fun' spring camp stands as a shining example of WestCare Pacific Islands' dedication to empowering the youth of Yona and beyond, fostering an environment where they can thrive and contribute positively to society.