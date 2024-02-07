WestBridge Anand Chess Academy's Students Qualify for Prestigious Candidates Tournament

Three prodigious chess players, D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, and R Vaishali, have etched their names in the realms of chess history. They hail from the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA) and have qualified for the illustrious Candidates tournament. This event is no trifling matter; it determines who will challenge the reigning world chess champion.
WACA: Nurturing the Chess Maestros of Tomorrow
Founded in December 2020, WACA is the brainchild of Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, financially backed by WestBridge Capital. The academy stands as a testament to Anand's commitment to fostering young chess talent, and his success is evident in the achievements of his students.
WACA's training program is not a solitary effort. Anand has marshalled a team of experienced grandmasters to assist in the development of these rising stars. This team includes Grzegorz Gajewski for opening theories, Sandipan Chanda for mid-game strategy, Artur Yusupov for endgames, and Boris Gelfand for mentoring sessions.
Anand's Unique Approach to Coaching
Anand's coaching method emphasizes personalized solutions, and he encourages his students to engage trainers who have previously worked with him, like Gajewski and Chanda. This approach fosters a deep understanding of the game's intricacies, enabling players to carve out their unique paths to success.
WACA: A Beacon for Indian Chess
The academy draws its inspiration from the legendary Botvinnik School of Chess and aims to be a continuous resource for Indian chess. Anand offers guidance and strategy discussions, particularly to those competing in significant tournaments such as the Candidates. Through WACA, Anand hopes to leave an indelible mark on Indian chess, shaping the champions of the future and cementing his legacy in the process.