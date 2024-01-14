West Virginia’s Indelible Legacy in College Football

West Virginia, a state known for its picturesque landscapes and coal mining heritage, has played a monumental role in the history of college football. It has not only witnessed, but also shaped some of the most defining moments of the game, and has been home to legendary figures who have etched their names in the annals of American sports.

West Virginia’s Stalwarts in College Football

From Fielding ‘Hurry Up’ Yost, a native of West Virginia who played for West Virginia University (WVU) and then coached the Michigan Wolverines to six national championships, to Lou Holtz, another son of the state who led Notre Dame to a National Championship, the state’s contribution to college football is unparalleled. Randy Moss, who was born in West Virginia and became a star at Marshall University before embarking on a Hall of Fame NFL career, and Nick Saban, also from West Virginia, who is considered one of the greatest college football coaches with multiple national championships at LSU and Alabama, are also part of this illustrious list.

The Human Spirit Amidst Tragedy

However, the state’s history with college football hasn’t been without its share of tragedy. The 1970 Marshall Thundering Herd plane crash remains the deadliest single sports program disaster in U.S. history. A former Marshall University football player, Pete Naputano, who survived the ghastly crash, passed away recently at the age of 73. Naputano, a backup defensive end, was spared from the tragedy due to an arm injury. He continued to play football and was inducted into the Semi-Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A Legacy That Continues

The legacy of West Virginia in college football continues with figures like Jimbo Fisher, who hails from Clarksburg, WV. Fisher won a national championship at Florida State University and later coached Texas A&M, leaving with a record-breaking contract buyout in 2023. These figures have left lasting legacies in college football, underlining West Virginia’s profound impact on the game.