en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:15 pm EST
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule

In the buzzing realm of men’s college basketball, the West Virginia University’s team is bracing themselves for a rigorous Big 12 schedule. The season commences with a high-stakes game against the No. 3 ranked team, Houston, this coming Saturday. The anticipation of this match forms a significant part of the narrative surrounding the Mountaineers.

RaeQuan Battle’s Stellar Performance

RaeQuan Battle, a standout player, has been honoured with the Big 12 Conference player of the week award for the second consecutive week. A commendable feat, Battle achieved a double-double in an overtime loss to Ohio State, with a noteworthy 24 points and 10 rebounds. He has been leading the offensive charge for the Mountaineers, averaging a hefty 27.3 points over the three games he’s played for the team.

West Virginia Women’s Basketball Team: A Force to be Reckoned With

Parallel to the men’s team, the No. 24 ranked West Virginia women’s basketball team is making waves with an undefeated record of 12-0. The women’s team’s undefeated streak is a testament to their skill, teamwork, and determination, setting up an intriguing narrative for the season ahead.

Looking Forward

The crew is all set to return on Thursday with a comprehensive preview of the upcoming game in Houston. As fans eagerly await the clash, they’re also actively participating in the ongoing discourse, asking questions and sharing comments about the teams’ performances and prospects. The stage is set for a thrilling season, with the Mountaineers poised to make their mark in the high-octane world of college basketball.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish

By Salman Khan

Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football

By Salman Khan

Tottenham and Arsenal Eye Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke in Transfer Window

By Salman Khan

Liverpool's Triumph: A Tale of Victory and Sportsmanship

By Salman Khan

Iowa Wolves: Struggles and Silver Linings in the 2023-2024 Season ...
@Sports · 2 mins
Iowa Wolves: Struggles and Silver Linings in the 2023-2024 Season ...
heart comment 0
Mikyla Zandee-Hart Champions the Cause of Women’s Sports in NYC

By Salman Khan

Mikyla Zandee-Hart Champions the Cause of Women’s Sports in NYC
Palm Beach County Soccer Midseason: Teams and Players to Watch

By Salman Khan

Palm Beach County Soccer Midseason: Teams and Players to Watch
Naveen-Ul Haq Leads Afghanistan to Series Win Over UAE in Decisive T20 Match

By Salman Khan

Naveen-Ul Haq Leads Afghanistan to Series Win Over UAE in Decisive T20 Match
Eustace Bulldogs Face Tough Losses in District Matchups Against Scurry-Rosser

By Salman Khan

Eustace Bulldogs Face Tough Losses in District Matchups Against Scurry-Rosser
Latest Headlines
World News
Young West Virginia Lawmaker Resigns to Pursue State Auditor Position
32 seconds
Young West Virginia Lawmaker Resigns to Pursue State Auditor Position
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
1 min
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage
1 min
Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage
Bidenomics: A Communication Challenge for the White House
1 min
Bidenomics: A Communication Challenge for the White House
Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football
2 mins
Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football
Tottenham and Arsenal Eye Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke in Transfer Window
2 mins
Tottenham and Arsenal Eye Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke in Transfer Window
Divided Jacksonville: Controversy Surrounds Removal of Confederate Monument
2 mins
Divided Jacksonville: Controversy Surrounds Removal of Confederate Monument
Navigating the Frost of 'Divorce Month': Strategies for Resilient Relationships
2 mins
Navigating the Frost of 'Divorce Month': Strategies for Resilient Relationships
Iowa Wolves: Struggles and Silver Linings in the 2023-2024 Season
2 mins
Iowa Wolves: Struggles and Silver Linings in the 2023-2024 Season
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app