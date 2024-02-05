West Virginia High School Basketball: Latest AP Rankings Unveiled

In a recent unveiling, the Associated Press released its latest rankings for high school boys basketball teams across the state of West Virginia. The list presents a dynamic spectrum of teams, each showcasing their prowess and vying for the top spots across various classes.

Class AAAA: Spring Mills Leads

In the Class AAAA division, Spring Mills has clinched the top rank, followed by Morgantown and George Washington. The entrant garnering significant attention is Woodrow Wilson, which has made a noteworthy debut at the tenth spot on the list.

Class AAA Dominated by Fairmont Senior

Maintaining their stronghold, Fairmont Senior tops the Class AAA. They are closely followed by Shady Spring and Nitro, securing the second and third positions respectively.

Class AA: Williamstown at the Apex

Williamstown has secured the pole position in Class AA, with Bluefield and Charleston Catholic tailing closely. These teams have demonstrated consistent performance, securing their spots in the top three.

Class A: Tucker County Remains Unshaken

In Class A, Tucker County continues to maintain its dominance at the top. James Monroe and Tug Valley have sealed the second and third positions, showcasing their tenacity on the court.

Teams such as South Charleston, Musselman, and Spring Valley received votes but fell short of making it to the top 10. This ranking provides a clear image of the competitive landscape of high school basketball in the state. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on these teams, making each game a thrilling spectacle worth watching.