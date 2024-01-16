West Virginia Basketball Faces Weather and Illness Challenges Ahead of Oklahoma Game

West Virginia interim basketball coach Josh Eilert is grappling with daunting challenges as his team braces for a road game against Oklahoma. The harsh winter weather coupled with the unexpected illness of a key player, Patrick Suemnick, have complicated preparations.

Advertisment

A Sudden Setback

On Tuesday morning, Eilert received the disconcerting news that Suemnick had fallen ill overnight. The extent of Suemnick's illness remains undisclosed, but precautions have been instigated to isolate him during the team's journey to Oklahoma. This development has come as a blow to the team, especially considering Suemnick's recent stellar performances. Over the last four games, Suemnick accumulated 39 points and secured 20 rebounds, proving instrumental to the team's dynamic.

The Implications

Advertisment

Suemnick's potential absence could be a significant setback for West Virginia, which recently clinched its first Big 12 game against No. 25 Texas. The team now faces not only the challenge of weather-induced travel difficulties but also the rigors of the Big 12 schedule. These circumstances, including long trips, can substantially impact the team's performance.

Looking at the Opposition

Oklahoma, West Virginia's imminent adversary, is coming off a two-game losing streak but remains robust with a 13-3 record and an unbroken streak in 10 home games. The Sooners' strength lies in their players Javian McCollom and Otega Oheh, who average 15.0 and 14.2 points per game respectively. As West Virginia contends with weather and illness, Oklahoma poses a formidable challenge ahead.