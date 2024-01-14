West Union Ends 48-year Championship Drought, Lady Falcons Score a Hat Trick

The echoes of a 48-year championship drought were silenced by the roar of triumphant jubilation as West Union’s boys basketball team lifted the Union County Tournament trophy, marking their first victory since the 1975-76 season. The Eagles, led by senior guard/forward Greer Manning, soared to a decisive 64-53 triumph over East Union, bringing a long-awaited end to an era of near-misses and hard-fought battles.

Reliving the Glory Days

For Manning, this victory is more than just a personal accomplishment. It’s a family legacy, a replay of history. His grandfather and uncle were part of the 1976 championship team that last brought glory to West Union. Manning, following in their footsteps, led his team with an impressive 19 points, setting the pace with 10 in the first quarter and propelling West Union to an early lead.

A Game of Strategy

The Eagles’ triumph was not just a display of individual prowess but a testament to their strategic acumen. Their defensive strategy effectively countered East Union’s strong inside attack, a force that had previously led them to victory over top-seeded New Albany. Even when East Union rallied in the third quarter, cutting the Eagles’ lead to a mere five points, West Union held their ground. Their unerring free-throw shooting in the final moments clinching the win.

The Lady Falcons’ Hat Trick

In the girls’ championship game, the narrative was one of dominance as Ingomar’s Lady Falcons, led by junior forward Macie Phifer, clinched their third consecutive county tournament victory. Defeating East Union 63-49, the Lady Falcons established an early lead and maintained it throughout the game, despite a brief challenge by East Union in the third quarter. Phifer’s 34-point contribution was instrumental in securing this hat trick for Ingomar.