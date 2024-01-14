en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

West Union Ends 48-year Championship Drought, Lady Falcons Score a Hat Trick

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
West Union Ends 48-year Championship Drought, Lady Falcons Score a Hat Trick

The echoes of a 48-year championship drought were silenced by the roar of triumphant jubilation as West Union’s boys basketball team lifted the Union County Tournament trophy, marking their first victory since the 1975-76 season. The Eagles, led by senior guard/forward Greer Manning, soared to a decisive 64-53 triumph over East Union, bringing a long-awaited end to an era of near-misses and hard-fought battles.

Reliving the Glory Days

For Manning, this victory is more than just a personal accomplishment. It’s a family legacy, a replay of history. His grandfather and uncle were part of the 1976 championship team that last brought glory to West Union. Manning, following in their footsteps, led his team with an impressive 19 points, setting the pace with 10 in the first quarter and propelling West Union to an early lead.

A Game of Strategy

The Eagles’ triumph was not just a display of individual prowess but a testament to their strategic acumen. Their defensive strategy effectively countered East Union’s strong inside attack, a force that had previously led them to victory over top-seeded New Albany. Even when East Union rallied in the third quarter, cutting the Eagles’ lead to a mere five points, West Union held their ground. Their unerring free-throw shooting in the final moments clinching the win.

The Lady Falcons’ Hat Trick

In the girls’ championship game, the narrative was one of dominance as Ingomar’s Lady Falcons, led by junior forward Macie Phifer, clinched their third consecutive county tournament victory. Defeating East Union 63-49, the Lady Falcons established an early lead and maintained it throughout the game, despite a brief challenge by East Union in the third quarter. Phifer’s 34-point contribution was instrumental in securing this hat trick for Ingomar.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
36 seconds ago
January 14: A Day of Historic Significance
January 14 has witnessed a myriad of transformative events and iconic moments that have shaped the course of history. From the ratification of the Treaty of Paris in 1784 to landmark advancements in technology, sports, entertainment, and politics, this day has been a crucible of change and progress. A Day of Revelations and Renunciations In
January 14: A Day of Historic Significance
Warrington's Athelis Club and Spa Gears Up for Expansion with Council’s Approval
2 mins ago
Warrington's Athelis Club and Spa Gears Up for Expansion with Council’s Approval
Nick Bjugstad's Hat Trick Propels Arizona Coyotes to Victory
3 mins ago
Nick Bjugstad's Hat Trick Propels Arizona Coyotes to Victory
NFL Playoffs Hit by Record Cold Spell, Rookie QB Sets New Win Record
38 seconds ago
NFL Playoffs Hit by Record Cold Spell, Rookie QB Sets New Win Record
The Little Big Things: A Groundbreaking Musical Triumph at Soho Place
2 mins ago
The Little Big Things: A Groundbreaking Musical Triumph at Soho Place
66th Toronto International Boat Show: Glow-in-the-Dark Boating and More
2 mins ago
66th Toronto International Boat Show: Glow-in-the-Dark Boating and More
Latest Headlines
World News
January 14: A Day of Historic Significance
36 seconds
January 14: A Day of Historic Significance
NFL Playoffs Hit by Record Cold Spell, Rookie QB Sets New Win Record
38 seconds
NFL Playoffs Hit by Record Cold Spell, Rookie QB Sets New Win Record
Ex-Belgian PM Yves Leterme Backs India's Permanent Seat in UNSC
2 mins
Ex-Belgian PM Yves Leterme Backs India's Permanent Seat in UNSC
Congress Revives NYAY Scheme, Announces Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
2 mins
Congress Revives NYAY Scheme, Announces Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
The Little Big Things: A Groundbreaking Musical Triumph at Soho Place
2 mins
The Little Big Things: A Groundbreaking Musical Triumph at Soho Place
66th Toronto International Boat Show: Glow-in-the-Dark Boating and More
2 mins
66th Toronto International Boat Show: Glow-in-the-Dark Boating and More
Warrington's Athelis Club and Spa Gears Up for Expansion with Council’s Approval
2 mins
Warrington's Athelis Club and Spa Gears Up for Expansion with Council’s Approval
Nick Bjugstad's Hat Trick Propels Arizona Coyotes to Victory
3 mins
Nick Bjugstad's Hat Trick Propels Arizona Coyotes to Victory
Rachel Webber: From Slimming World Member to Motivational Consultant
4 mins
Rachel Webber: From Slimming World Member to Motivational Consultant
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
55 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app