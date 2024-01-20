West Omaha Claims Victory in Silverbulletday Stakes, Advancing on the Road to Kentucky Oaks

West Coast's filly, West Omaha, justified her pedigree with a commanding performance on January 20, securing a five-length victory in the Silverbulletday Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. This victory marked her first graded win and earned her 20 coveted points on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks. In the absence of her stablemate, Alpine Princess, the Untapable Stakes winner, West Omaha demonstrated her racing prowess under the watchful eyes of her trainer, Brad Cox.

West Omaha's Racing Pedigree

Sired by Gary and Mary West's stallion, West Coast, West Omaha had previously marked her territory with a four-length win at Churchill Downs last fall. This victory in the Silverbulletday Stakes further solidifies her standing as one of the top contenders for the Kentucky Oaks. Her strong racing lineage and consistent performance on the track underline her potential and validate the high expectations set for her.

Commanding Performance in the Silverbulletday Stakes

In the Silverbulletday Stakes, jockey Luis Saez expertly guided West Omaha through the race. She showed no signs of faltering with the increased distance, maintaining a strong position behind the leaders. As they turned for home, West Omaha took command, pulling clear in the final stretch and finishing with a time of 1:43.48 for the mile and 70 yards.

Points Earned on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks

The Silverbulletday Stakes win not only elevated West Omaha's status but also added 20 points to her Kentucky Oaks tally. The runner-up, Perfect Shot, received 10 points towards the Oaks, while Sistina Chapel and Miss Code West earned six and four points respectively. These points are crucial in determining the fillies' standings on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks, a series of races leading up to the prestigious event at Churchill Downs.