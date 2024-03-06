West Norfolk Athletic Club Shines at Cambridge Half Marathon 2024, Breaking Records and Personal Bests

The Cambridge Half Marathon 2024 witnessed an extraordinary display of athleticism and teamwork as members of the West Norfolk Athletic Club (WNAC) shattered records and personal bests among a vast field of 13,000 runners. With favorable weather conditions, the club's endurance team, the largest to participate in a race in recent times, showcased exceptional performances that resonated across the UK's athletic community.

Record-Breaking Performances

Leading the charge for WNAC, Callum Stanforth demolished a 12-year-old personal best to finish in 70:28, ranking him 106th in the country for 2024. This remarkable achievement was only his second half marathon. Cassie Moden, debuting for the club and already 16th in the UK's half marathon rankings in 2023, improved her personal best by two minutes, securing seventh in her age category with a time of 1.26.04. Additionally, Neil Stapleton continued his streak of personal bests for the fifth consecutive year, earning him a top ten finish in his age group.

Emerging Talents and Veteran Achievements

Youngster Dom Marray Woods, at 17, made an impressive debut, finishing sixth in his age group with a time of 1.21.18. Meanwhile, veteran runner John Castleton improved his personal best to 1.37.25, finishing 20th in his M60-65 age group. These performances highlight the club's depth of talent across various age groups, emphasizing the inclusive and supportive environment fostered within the WNAC.

Community Engagement and Team Spirit

The club also demonstrated its commitment to the community by organizing a 'Takeover' of Holkham Parkrun, where club members volunteered for numerous roles, supporting the event and encouraging participation. This act of community engagement underscores the club's dedication not only to athletic excellence but also to fostering a sense of togetherness and support within the broader community.

As the West Norfolk Athletic Club reflects on its achievements at the Cambridge Half Marathon 2024, the event stands as a testament to the power of dedication, teamwork, and community spirit. The records and personal bests achieved are a beacon of inspiration, not only to the club's members but to the wider athletic community, highlighting what can be achieved with commitment and support. The future looks bright for the WNAC as they continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, both on and off the track.