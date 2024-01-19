West Michigan Woman's Snow Roary: A Symbol of Unwavering Support for Detroit Lions

Ambitious and passionate about her favorite football team, West Michigan resident Shelly Blystra has created a unique show of support for the Detroit Lions. With the playoffs underway, she's sculpted a magnificent snow likeness of the team's mascot, Roary, as a symbol of solidarity and good luck.

From Neighborhood Competition to Lions' Good Luck Charm

Blystra's snow sculpture journey began as part of a local competition. What started as a friendly neighborhood contest has morphed into a beacon of hope for Blystra, a devoted Lions fan. The snow Roary, despite not winning the competition, has become a cherished emblem of her unwavering support for the team.

A Celebration of the Lions' Strong Season

This season has been an impressive one for the Detroit Lions and their fans, with the team advancing to the playoffs against Tampa Bay. Blystra's snow Roary is not just a testament to her creativity but also a tangible expression of the joy she finds in the Lions' strong performance. Each victory for the team is celebrated with enhancements to her front yard decorations, building a tangible chronicle of their success.

Superstition and Support: A True Fan's Tale

Blystra's dedication to the Lions extends beyond the boundaries of her front yard. She is careful not to jinx the team's success, only adding ice structures to her yard following a win. Her commitment to preserving the Lions' winning streak is a testament to her deep-rooted love for the team and her belief in the power of good luck symbols.