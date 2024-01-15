en English
Barbados

West Indies Under-19s Secure Victory Over New Zealand in Warm-Up Match

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
In an electrifying U-19 World Cup warm-up match, the West Indies Under-19 cricket team triumphed over New Zealand Under-19s with a six-wicket victory. The thrilling encounter saw vice-captain Nathan Sealy shine with an exceptional bowling performance.

Sealy’s Remarkable Bowling Performance

Nathan Sealy, a left-arm spinner from Barbados, demonstrated his prowess by taking four crucial wickets for a mere 21 runs in nine overs. His precision in bowling was impeccably displayed as he trapped two batsmen leg before wicket (lbw) while bowling another out, contributing significantly to New Zealand’s dismissal for 131 runs in 39.2 overs.

West Indies’ Successful Chase and Unbroken Partnership

The West Indies’ successful chase was anchored by Joshua Dorne and Jewel Andrew, who remained not out at 45 and 36 runs respectively. Together, they formed an unbroken 58-run partnership for the fifth wicket. This partnership proved to be the turning point, guiding the West Indies past the target after an initial stumble to 74 for four wickets.

New Zealand’s Struggle and Future Preparations

New Zealand’s batting effort was subdued with only Tom Jones and Lachlan Stackpole making notable scores of 24 and 23 respectively. Their pace bowling captain, Oscar Jackson, managed to take two wickets for 14 runs in three overs, momentarily putting the West Indies on the back foot. However, the composed batting of Dorne and Andrew ensured a comfortable victory for the West Indies, despite the initial pressure. The match served as a preparatory step for the West Indies team, led by Stephan Pascal, before their World Cup opener against the host nation, South Africa. Another warm-up match against Nepal is scheduled ahead of the main event, providing another opportunity for the team to hone their skills and strategies.

Barbados Cricket Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

