Cricket

West Indies Stars Da Silva and Hodge Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:58 am EST
West Indies Stars Da Silva and Hodge Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI

In a display of exceptional cricketing skill, the three-day practice match between the West Indies and the Cricket Australia XI, held at the renowned Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, ended in a draw, leaving an indelible impression of some remarkable performances. Two West Indies cricketers, Joshua Da Silva and Kavem Hodge, emerged as the heroes of this cricketing saga.

Joshua Da Silva’s Stellar Century

Opening the batting for the West Indies, Joshua Da Silva demonstrated his prowess with a confidence-boosting century. With a remarkable score of 105, Da Silva’s innings featured 15 fours from 158 balls. His performance not only showcased his batting finesse but also underlined the depth of talent within the West Indies cricket team.

Kavem Hodge’s Near Century

His teammate Kavem Hodge, who is vying for his maiden Test cap, also delivered a performance worth noting. Hodge narrowly missed a century, scoring a commendable 99 runs, which included 13 fours off 174 balls. Through his performance, Hodge made a convincing case for his inclusion in the Test team, reflecting his potential to contribute significantly to the team’s success in future matches.

Formidable Partnership and Team Performance

The pair put on a commendable fourth-wicket partnership, adding 163 runs to the team’s total. Their partnership demonstrated the potential of the West Indies batting line-up and their ability to build and sustain pressure on the opposition. The West Indies declared their second innings with an impressive score of 315-5.

Kevin Sinclair, an off-spinner for the West Indies, also left his mark on the match. With three wickets for 38 runs in 12 overs, Sinclair made a strong case for his first Test cap. The practice match ended half an hour before the scheduled close with the Cricket Australia XI at 149-5 in their second innings.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

