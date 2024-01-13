en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

West Indies Set to Unveil Debutants in Test Against Australia

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
West Indies Set to Unveil Debutants in Test Against Australia

The West Indies cricket team, under the watchful eyes of captain Kraigg Brathwaite, is gearing up for a challenging Test match against Australia. Brathwaite has hinted at the inclusion of three debutants in the squad, although the final lineup remains under wraps. This strategic twist follows the team’s successful warm-up match in Adelaide against the Cricket Australia XI, where several West Indies players displayed impressive form.

Unveiling Potential Stars

Among the performers, Joshua Da Silva distinguished himself by scoring a century, while Kavem Hodge and Justin Greaves made significant contributions with the bat. The bowling department, helmed by Shamar Joseph, also put up a commendable performance, hinting that Joseph could be making his debut alongside seasoned players like Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph.

High Morale and Strategic Preparations

The West Indies team’s spirits are soaring after their warm-up game, with Brathwaite expressing confidence in the team’s abilities and preparedness. He underscored the importance of making the West Indies proud in the imminent Test. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is likely to be the frontline spinner for the team, with Kevin Sinclair also being a potential selection after a commendable performance in the warm-up games.

Veterans and Debutants: A Blend of Experience and Fresh Talent

Veterans Brathwaite and Roach will provide the much-needed leadership, while Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alzarri Joseph are expected to add their experience to the mix. The West Indies team is aiming to put their versatility and skills on display in what promises to be a demanding Test series against Australia. With the first Test scheduled in Adelaide from January 17-21, followed by a day-night, pink-ball encounter at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 25-29, the team has been in Australia since late December to acclimate to the conditions. The West Indies cricket team is all set to make a statement in the upcoming series.

0
Australia Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Women's Tour Down Under Stage Two
Denmark’s Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, representing FDJ-Suez, clinched a decisive victory in the second stage of the women’s Tour Down Under, altering the overall standings of the prestigious cycling race. The stage, covering a challenging 104.2km from Glenelg to Stirling, witnessed Uttrup Ludwig crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 54 minutes, and 28 seconds. Uttrup
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Women's Tour Down Under Stage Two
Confrontation during Attempted Robbery in Newcastle Leaves Man Seriously Injured
19 mins ago
Confrontation during Attempted Robbery in Newcastle Leaves Man Seriously Injured
Mosman's Elite Express Discontent Over New Fast-Food Outlets
25 mins ago
Mosman's Elite Express Discontent Over New Fast-Food Outlets
Pope's Surrogacy Ban Sparks Debate in Australia: A Focus on Brisbane Couple's Journey Through Altruistic Surrogacy
11 mins ago
Pope's Surrogacy Ban Sparks Debate in Australia: A Focus on Brisbane Couple's Journey Through Altruistic Surrogacy
Zestiman's Debut Victory: A New Hope for Lindsay Park at Blue Diamond Stakes
11 mins ago
Zestiman's Debut Victory: A New Hope for Lindsay Park at Blue Diamond Stakes
Sydney Man Arrested for Child Abuse Offences: A Call to Vigilance
12 mins ago
Sydney Man Arrested for Child Abuse Offences: A Call to Vigilance
Latest Headlines
World News
Republicans Challenge Biden's Spending Rule on Crisis Pregnancy Centers
23 seconds
Republicans Challenge Biden's Spending Rule on Crisis Pregnancy Centers
Crucial Weekend in Women's FA Cup: Aston Villa Bolstered by Noelle Maritz's Signing
42 seconds
Crucial Weekend in Women's FA Cup: Aston Villa Bolstered by Noelle Maritz's Signing
Inquest Sheds Light on Cocaine-Linked Death of Kendal Man Following Fatal Fall
1 min
Inquest Sheds Light on Cocaine-Linked Death of Kendal Man Following Fatal Fall
Utah Jazz Outscores Toronto Raptors 145-113: Embodying Teamwork and Precision
1 min
Utah Jazz Outscores Toronto Raptors 145-113: Embodying Teamwork and Precision
Cameron Norrie Raises Wrist Injury Concerns Ahead of Australian Open
1 min
Cameron Norrie Raises Wrist Injury Concerns Ahead of Australian Open
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Women's Tour Down Under Stage Two
2 mins
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Women's Tour Down Under Stage Two
St Pauls Versus Dublin Lions: A High-Stakes National League Showdown
2 mins
St Pauls Versus Dublin Lions: A High-Stakes National League Showdown
Thrills, Spills, and Unexpected Turns in Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
3 mins
Thrills, Spills, and Unexpected Turns in Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
Utah Jazz Dominates Toronto Raptors in High-Scoring NBA Showdown
3 mins
Utah Jazz Dominates Toronto Raptors in High-Scoring NBA Showdown
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app