Cricket

West Indies Cricketers Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:15 pm EST
West Indies Cricketers Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI

In a recent three-day practice cricket match against the Cricket Australia XI, West Indies cricketers, Joshua Da Silva and Kavem Hodge, demonstrated remarkable prowess on the field. The match concluded in a draw, but not without some commendable performances from the West Indies team. Da Silva, opening the batting, confidently secured 105 runs, striking 15 fours from 158 balls. His performance came at a pivotal time, presumably setting the tone for forthcoming matches.

Notable Performances

Also vying for his first Test cap, Kavem Hodge missed a century by a narrow margin, registering a noteworthy 99 runs with 13 fours from 174 balls. The pair’s contribution was significant, adding a substantial 163 runs for the fourth wicket partnership. Further bolstering the team’s efforts, off-spinner Kevin Sinclair presented a compelling case for his potential selection in future matches by taking three wickets for 38 runs from 12 overs. The West Indies team declared their second innings at 315-5 on the final day of play at Karen Rolton Oval.

Early Closure

The match was brought to a premature close, half an hour before the designated time, leaving the Cricket Australia XI at 149-5 in their second innings. Despite the draw, the match served as a platform for players like Da Silva, Hodge, and Sinclair to showcase their skills and make a strong case for their inclusion in future matches.

Upcoming Matches and Expectations

As the West Indies team gears up for the upcoming matches, the recent performances by Da Silva and Hodge will undoubtedly boost their morale. With the start of the two-match Test series against Australia on January 17, the team seems to be in high spirits and well-prepared. The series is expected to be a thrilling encounter, witnessing the unveiling of a new-look 15-man West Indies squad with seven uncapped players. Cricket enthusiasts can catch the live action on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Cricket
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

