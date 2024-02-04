West Holt Huskies and St. Mary's Cardinals Triumph in Niobrara Valley Conference Championships

In a remarkable turn of events, the West Holt Huskies, a 6-seed team in the Niobrara Valley Conference Championships, defied all odds to clinch the title in a thrilling 55-49 victory over Summerland. The championship game, held on Summerland's home court, saw the Huskies stage a robust comeback after trailing 13-9 in the initial phase.

Lincoln Konrad: The Game-Changer

Junior forward Lincoln Konrad emerged as the hero of the day, turning the tide in favor of the West Holt Huskies with a series of decisive 3-pointers. Konrad led the scoring chart with 22 points, playing a pivotal role in the Huskies' triumphant run that included victories over three top-seeded teams.

Coaches' Corner

West Holt's coach Todd Hale, in his post-match remarks, heaped praises on his team for their hard work and significant improvement over the season. On the other hand, Summerland's coach Brett Kaczor expressed the challenge of overcoming a team multiple times during a season, acknowledging the Huskies' commendable performance.

St. Mary's Cardinals: Queen of the Court

On the girls' side of the tournament, the No. 1 seed St. Mary's Cardinals clinched their second consecutive Niobrara Valley Conference championship with a 56-43 win over Elgin Public/Pope John (EPPJ). The Cardinals, after an early deficit, rode on a powerful offensive run led by senior guard Alissa Brabec, who netted 21 points. EPPJ, reaching the championship for the first time since the 2020-21 season, unfortunately faced their only two season losses against the Cardinals.