In the midst of a forward lineup besieged by injuries, West Ham United has ruled out the prospect of bringing back former player Jesse Lingard. Under the stewardship of manager David Moyes, the club has shifted its focus toward nurturing local talent, identifying Norwich City's forward Jonathan Rowe and Sunderland's Jack Clarke as primary objectives.

Rowe's Stellar Debut Season

Rowe, who has ascended to the position of Norwich's leading scorer with 11 goals and three assists in his inaugural season, has found himself in the crosshairs of several Premier League clubs. Brighton, Tottenham, and Aston Villa have all shown interest in the 20-year-old forward. Despite his contract negotiations with Norwich reaching an impasse, Rowe is still contracted to the club for a further 18 months, with the option to extend by one more year.

West Ham's Homegrown Agenda

West Ham's interest in Jonathan Rowe is driven by their need for a home-grown player. This strategic move allows the club to adhere to the Premier League's home-grown player requirements while also capitalizing on Rowe's remarkable breakthrough season. However, if Norwich City decides to part ways with their star player, they are expected to demand a minimum of £20 million.

Norwich's Commitment to Talent Development

Despite the growing interest in their players, Norwich's head coach, David Wagner, remains optimistic about retaining his key players. Wagner emphasizes the club's dedication to long-term player development and sees the concern among fans as indicative of the squad's outstanding performance. These worries, while understandable, serve as a testament to the players' prowess, which Wagner is intent on nurturing further.