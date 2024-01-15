West Ham U21 Captain Michael Forbes Commits to Club until 2026

West Ham United’s Under-21 team captain, Michael Forbes, has cemented his allegiance to the club by signing a new contract, extending his tenure with the Hammers until 2026. In a successful season, Forbes has notched up 26 appearances for the U21s and also bagged recognition on the senior international stage with Northern Ireland.

Forbes’ Contributions to West Ham United U21s

Forbes has been instrumental in the U21s’ campaigns, leading them to the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last 16 for the first time in the club’s history. This achievement underscores his leadership capabilities and team spirit, crucial qualities for any successful footballer.

Forbes’ International Accolades

In addition to his contributions at the club level, Forbes made his debut for Northern Ireland during the country’s final UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland in October of the previous year. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Forbes’ nascent career and reflects his growing influence in football.

Forbes’ Reaction to the New Contract

Speaking about his new contract, Forbes expressed his pride and satisfaction in reaching this pivotal stage, a significant goal after signing his first professional contract with the club. More than just a personal accomplishment, Forbes emphasized the necessity of steadfast progression both for his evolution as a player and the overall success of the team. He highlighted the importance of maintaining high performance levels and the consistent work ethic instilled by the coaches as key to propelling his career forward.