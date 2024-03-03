West Fork Archers Aim for Success and Fun at Iowa State Tournament

More than 80 students from West Fork School District have taken their positions at the state archery tournament in Des Moines, showcasing months of hard work and dedication. Coach Aaron Petersen's philosophy of focusing on the process rather than the outcome has been a guiding principle for the team. Amid the competition, junior Olivia Jackson turns to music to ease the tension and keep her spirits high. Despite the competitive atmosphere, Petersen finds fulfillment in coaching, especially when witnessing his team's personal achievements. With the state tournament underway, the team already has its sights set on the national level, with preparations beginning soon after their current challenge concludes.