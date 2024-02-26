West Feliciana High Embarks on a Groundbreaking $5 Million Athletic Field House Project

In the heart of Louisiana, an ambitious project is taking shape at West Feliciana High School, aiming to enrich the athletic and educational experiences of its students for generations to come. With a budget precisely set at $5 million and one dollar, the school is on the verge of constructing a new athletic field house, a venture that promises benefits far beyond the realms of football and sports.

A Bold Step Forward with an Innovative Approach

The endeavor breaks from tradition by employing a 'construction management at risk' model, a strategic move that has the contractor, Milton J. Womack Inc., working closely with an architect from the get-go, eschewing the conventional public bidding process. This collaborative approach is not just a bureaucratic novelty; it represents a tangible effort to ensure the project aligns with budgetary constraints without compromising on quality or scope. Despite initial estimates overshooting the budget at $5.3 million, concerted efforts between the school and subcontractors are in motion to trim costs without cutting corners.

More Than Just a Building

Scratching beneath the surface of concrete and steel, the field house signifies a beacon for a wide array of athletic and school activities. Beyond serving as a sanctuary for football, the facility is envisioned as a versatile space accommodating indoor soccer, cheerleading, and even band practices. This multi-faceted utility underscores the school's commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where every student can find their niche and thrive.

In tandem with the construction, there's a palpable excitement about enhancing the athletic program's capabilities through new strength and conditioning equipment, a goal nearing fruition thanks to the school system's fundraising efforts. Meanwhile, the existing equipment will find a second life benefiting middle school students, ensuring a legacy of fitness and well-being across the community.

Enriching Lives Beyond Sports

Amidst the clamor of construction and the anticipation of new athletic feats, Superintendent Hollis Milton has orchestrated an initiative that underscores the school's holistic approach to student welfare. In response to a legislative mandate, a program for water-safety instruction for second graders at Bains Elementary has been set in motion, buoyed by a generous donation covering most of the expenses. This proactive measure not only adheres to the new requirements but also instills a crucial life skill in young learners, potentially saving lives.

The athletic field house project, in conjunction with the educational initiatives underway, paints a vivid picture of a community deeply invested in its youth. As this monumental project unfolds, it stands as a testament to West Feliciana High School's dedication to excellence, innovation, and the holistic development of its students. With the new facility poised as possibly the last significant infrastructure venture in the parish for the foreseeable future, its legacy will undoubtedly be felt for decades to come.