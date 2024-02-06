West Cork's Jack Crowley Chosen for Irish Six Nations Squad; Coombes and Hodnett Remain in Province

In a recent selection shake-up, the Irish Six Nations rugby squad has unveiled a 34-man panel where West Cork's Jack Crowley has secured a coveted spot. Despite the anticipation, fellow hopefuls Gavin Coombes and John Hodnett will continue to play with their province.

Coombes, Doris, and Cronin: A High-Stakes Contest

Coombes, who has represented Ireland twice, finds himself up against seasoned internationals Caelan Doris and Jack Cronin. His impressive performances notwithstanding, the competition for the flanker position is intense, and his omission from the squad has left fans speculating about his future.

Hodnett's Battle with Injuries

Hodnett finds himself in a similarly challenging position. His chances have been marred by injuries, one of which includes a recent finger surgery that will keep him off the field for up to 10 weeks. Furthermore, his competition, Josh van der Flier, is a former World Player of the Year, adding an additional layer of complexity to Hodnett's path to the squad.

Former International Lenihan's Take

Former Irish international Donal Lenihan provided valuable insight into both players' potential for future inclusion in the squad. He praised Coombes' abilities, suggesting that a greater focus on his strengths and defensive skills could be the key to his success. Regarding Hodnett, Lenihan noted his consistent performance and unfortunate timing with injuries. He is optimistic about the player's chances, stating that Hodnett is close to being selected. Lenihan is confident that both players possess the talent necessary to earn their places on the team, and believes their opportunities will come.