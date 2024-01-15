en English
Australia

West Coast’s Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:55 pm EST
West Coast’s Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training

In a recent upsetting turn of events, Liam Ryan, a star player for West Coast, sustained a new hamstring injury. The unfortunate incident transpired during a training session at Mineral Resources Park, where Ryan was engaged in a ball movement drill.

Unforeseen Injury During Training

Less than an hour into the practice, Ryan experienced the injury and had to abandon the field, visibly troubled. This new hamstring injury is on Ryan’s right leg, which is distinct from the previous left hamstring injury that significantly influenced his performance in the 2023 season.

A Blow to West Coast

The nature and severity of the injury, as well as its potential impact on Ryan’s future playing time, were not disclosed in the initial reports. This development has left fans and the team anxious, as Ryan’s pivotal role in the West Coast team is well-known.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

