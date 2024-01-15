West Coast’s Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training

In a recent upsetting turn of events, Liam Ryan, a star player for West Coast, sustained a new hamstring injury. The unfortunate incident transpired during a training session at Mineral Resources Park, where Ryan was engaged in a ball movement drill.

Unforeseen Injury During Training

Less than an hour into the practice, Ryan experienced the injury and had to abandon the field, visibly troubled. This new hamstring injury is on Ryan’s right leg, which is distinct from the previous left hamstring injury that significantly influenced his performance in the 2023 season.

A Blow to West Coast

The nature and severity of the injury, as well as its potential impact on Ryan’s future playing time, were not disclosed in the initial reports. This development has left fans and the team anxious, as Ryan’s pivotal role in the West Coast team is well-known.

Subscription Services of The West Australian

Meanwhile, The West Australian continues to offer its subscription services, giving subscribers access to diverse content, exclusive competitions, and attractive discounts. The subscriber rewards program remains an enticing aspect of these services. The media house also maintains a standard notice about the use of cookies on their website, encouraging readers to subscribe in order to join the conversation and comment on the unfolding story of Liam Ryan’s injury.