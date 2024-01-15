en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

West Coast Eagles’ Liam Ryan Injured: A Potential Setback for the Team

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:27 pm EST
West Coast Eagles’ Liam Ryan Injured: A Potential Setback for the Team

In a less than fortunate event at Mineral Resources Park on Monday, West Coast Eagles footballer, Liam Ryan sustained a leg injury, causing a ripple of concern among the team and fans alike. The incident occurred less than an hour into a training session, while Ryan, known for his agility and precision, was engrossed in a ball movement drill. The exact nature and extent of the injury remain veiled, but it appears to be a potential obstacle in the team’s preparation for the forthcoming matches.

Incident Details

During the drill, Ryan went down, immediately signaling for assistance from a trainer. The abruptness of the situation was enough to send a wave of anxiety through the Eagles’ camp. This is particularly because Ryan has had his share of injury concerns in the past. He barely managed to play three senior games in the previous season owing to his persistent health issues.

Implications for the Eagles

As the Eagles are already grappling with an injury to their second-year defender, Coby Burgiel, Ryan’s injury could further strain their lineup. The precise impact of this incident on the team’s future game plans remains to be seen. However, it’s clear that the Eagles’ journey to improvement in the upcoming season could face serious challenges in the wake of these injuries.

What’s Next?

The West Coast Eagles and their fans now find themselves in a tense waiting game as they anticipate further updates on Ryan’s condition. The coming days will reveal whether this incident is a minor hiccup or a major setback for the Eagles and their star player, Liam Ryan. For now, all eyes will be on the medical updates and the team’s strategy to navigate this unexpected hurdle.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Pavel Kotov's Outburst at Australian Open: Victory Amidst Controversy
When the Russian tennis player Pavel Kotov stepped onto the court for his Australian Open match against Arthur Rinderknech, the audience were hoping for an exciting display of prowess and skill. However, the game took an unexpected turn when Kotov, evidently displeased with his performance, struck a tennis ball violently against a wall. The intensity
Pavel Kotov's Outburst at Australian Open: Victory Amidst Controversy
Federal Court Greenlights Santos' Barossa Offshore Gas Project
4 mins ago
Federal Court Greenlights Santos' Barossa Offshore Gas Project
Felicity Gooding, Former Fortescue Executive, Joins Vulcan as New CFO
7 mins ago
Felicity Gooding, Former Fortescue Executive, Joins Vulcan as New CFO
Western Australia's International Recruitment Drive: A Global Solution for Local Education Needs
2 mins ago
Western Australia's International Recruitment Drive: A Global Solution for Local Education Needs
When Royalty Walked into a Pub: A Tale of King Frederik and Queen Mary's First Meeting
3 mins ago
When Royalty Walked into a Pub: A Tale of King Frederik and Queen Mary's First Meeting
Allegations Cast a Shadow on Broadcaster Alan Jones' Career
3 mins ago
Allegations Cast a Shadow on Broadcaster Alan Jones' Career
Latest Headlines
World News
Ex-Soviet Experience of Key Aide Shapes Florida Governor DeSantis' Policies
2 mins
Ex-Soviet Experience of Key Aide Shapes Florida Governor DeSantis' Policies
Pavel Kotov's Outburst at Australian Open: Victory Amidst Controversy
2 mins
Pavel Kotov's Outburst at Australian Open: Victory Amidst Controversy
Esher Cycling Incident: Social Media Debate Over Red Light Violation
2 mins
Esher Cycling Incident: Social Media Debate Over Red Light Violation
Kane Crichlow's Five-Goal Feat Propels Bishop's Stortford into the Last 16 of the Isuzu FA Trophy
5 mins
Kane Crichlow's Five-Goal Feat Propels Bishop's Stortford into the Last 16 of the Isuzu FA Trophy
Jackie O Henderson Returns to Radio, Celebrates Decade at KIIS Amid Body Image Controversy
5 mins
Jackie O Henderson Returns to Radio, Celebrates Decade at KIIS Amid Body Image Controversy
UK Parliament's Costly Battle Against Resilient 'Super-Mice'
5 mins
UK Parliament's Costly Battle Against Resilient 'Super-Mice'
49ers' Player's Comment Ignites Debate on Sportsmanship in NFL
5 mins
49ers' Player's Comment Ignites Debate on Sportsmanship in NFL
Pro-Palestine Activists Arrested Amid Plans to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
6 mins
Pro-Palestine Activists Arrested Amid Plans to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
Nikki Haley's 2024 Presidential Campaign: An Unusual Approach to Policy Transparency
8 mins
Nikki Haley's 2024 Presidential Campaign: An Unusual Approach to Policy Transparency
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
19 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
21 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
26 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
3 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app