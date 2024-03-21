West Coast Eagles Injured Co-Captain Oscar Allen and Elijah Hewett to Undergo Surgery

West Coast Eagles co-captain Oscar Allen's knee injury has taken a turn for the worse, necessitating surgery, while young midfielder Elijah Hewett is also set to undergo a procedure for his foot, in a double setback for the team.

Oscar Allen's Knee Woes

Oscar Allen, the co-captain of the West Coast Eagles, faces a significant period on the sidelines after medical assessments revealed his knee injury is more severe than initially thought. Cartilage damage and bone bruising in his right knee require Allen to undergo a minor arthroscopic procedure, sidelining him for at least eight weeks. The injury blow comes at a critical time for the Eagles, with Allen's leadership and on-field prowess being sorely missed.

Elijah Hewett's Foot Surgery

Adding to the Eagles' injury woes, Elijah Hewett, a promising second-year midfielder, is slated for surgery due to sesamoiditis in his feet. Hewett's condition, which involves inflammation in the bones under the big toe, will see him out of action until the middle of the season. This setback disrupts the young player's development and the team's plans for the season, highlighting the challenges of managing athlete health in professional sports.

Implications for the West Coast Eagles

The simultaneous surgeries for two key players are a significant blow to the West Coast Eagles' lineup and their ambitions for the season. The absence of Allen and Hewett not only deprives the team of their skills but also tests the depth of their roster and the resilience of the squad. How the team manages these challenges, adapts their play, and supports their recovering players will be crucial in their campaign moving forward.

The setbacks for Oscar Allen and Elijah Hewett underscore the unpredictability and physical toll of professional AFL, reminding fans and players alike of the rigorous demands of the sport. As the Eagles navigate through this challenging period, the focus will be on recovery, adaptability, and the collective effort to fill the void left by their sidelined stars.