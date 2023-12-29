West Coast Eagles Doctor Alex Strahan Departs after Over a Decade

In a significant shift for the West Coast Eagles, their long-standing doctor, Dr. Alex Strahan, has left the club after a tenure of over 12 years. This announcement comes amidst a series of personnel changes following the club’s notably unsuccessful 2023 season.

End of an Era for West Coast Eagles

Dr. Strahan’s departure marks the end of an era for the club, as he was widely recognized for his dedication and professional expertise. His departure comes during a transitional period for the club, which is grappling with the aftermath of a disappointing season.

Strahan’s Impact on AFL

During his tenure with the Eagles, Dr. Strahan was involved in two of the most prominent concussion cases in the history of the Australian Football League (AFL), demonstrating his commitment to player safety and health. His exit will undoubtedly leave a void in the Eagles’ medical team.

