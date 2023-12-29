en English
Australia

West Coast Eagles Doctor Alex Strahan Departs after Over a Decade

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:24 am EST
In a significant shift for the West Coast Eagles, their long-standing doctor, Dr. Alex Strahan, has left the club after a tenure of over 12 years. This announcement comes amidst a series of personnel changes following the club’s notably unsuccessful 2023 season.

End of an Era for West Coast Eagles

Dr. Strahan’s departure marks the end of an era for the club, as he was widely recognized for his dedication and professional expertise. His departure comes during a transitional period for the club, which is grappling with the aftermath of a disappointing season.

Strahan’s Impact on AFL

During his tenure with the Eagles, Dr. Strahan was involved in two of the most prominent concussion cases in the history of the Australian Football League (AFL), demonstrating his commitment to player safety and health. His exit will undoubtedly leave a void in the Eagles’ medical team.

Australia Health Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

